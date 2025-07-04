AIRLINK 153.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.11%)
BOP 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
CNERGY 7.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 90.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.32%)
FCCL 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.46%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
FLYNG 55.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.68%)
HUBC 142.11 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.5%)
HUMNL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.22%)
KEL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.97%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
MLCF 83.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.17%)
OGDC 229.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PAEL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 20.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
POWER 13.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 175.60 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.29%)
PRL 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PTC 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
SEARL 102.70 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (1.91%)
SSGC 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
SYM 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.73%)
TELE 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
TRG 58.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.33%)
WAVESAPP 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.26%)
YOUW 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.77%)
BR100 13,338 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 39,308 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 130,871 Increased By 183.9 (0.14%)
KSE30 39,984 Increased By 38.6 (0.1%)
Jul 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices steady on solid job market, tariff uncertainty

  • Brent crude futures rose 1 cent, or 0.01%, to $68.81 a barrel
Reuters Published July 4, 2025 Updated July 4, 2025 07:57am

Oil prices were little changed on Friday as a solid job market bolstered the case for the U.S. Federal Reserve keeping interest rates on hold, with investors also awaiting clarity on President Donald Trump’s plans for tariffs on various countries.

Brent crude futures rose 1 cent, or 0.01%, to $68.81 a barrel by 0036 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude firmed 3 cents, or 0.04%, to $67.03.

Trade was thinned by the U.S. Independence Day holiday.

The U.S. labour market receded as a risk when new data on Thursday showed that American firms added a more-than-expected 147,000 jobs in June and the unemployment rate unexpectedly fell to 4.1% - signs the economy remained resilient despite the turbulence and uncertainty over how big tariffs will be.

President Trump said Washington will start sending letters to countries on Friday specifying what tariff rates they will face on goods sent to the United States, a clear shift from earlier pledges to strike scores of individual deals.

Trump told reporters before departing for Iowa on Thursday the letters would be sent to 10 countries at a time, laying out tariff rates of 20% to 30%.

Trump’s 90-day pause on higher U.S. tariffs ends on July 9, and several large trading partners have yet to clinch trade deals, including the European Union and Japan.

Keeping prices in check, however, OPEC+, the world’s largest group of oil producers, is set to announce an increase of 411,000 barrels per day in production for August as it looks to regain market share, four delegates from the group told Reuters.

The U.S. also imposed sanctions on Thursday against a network that smuggles Iranian oil disguised as Iraqi oil and on a Hezbollah-controlled financial institution, the Treasury Department said.

Barclays on Thursday said it raised its Brent oil price forecast by $6 to $72 per barrel for 2025 and by $10 to $70 a barrel for 2026 on an improved outlook for demand.

OPEC+ Brent crude Oil WTI WTI crude WTI crude oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil prices steady on solid job market, tariff uncertainty

Aurangzeb advances strategic partnerships on sidelines of FFD4

Pakistan faces LNG glut: minister

PL imposition on furnace oil: OICCI urges authorities to engage with key stakeholders

P3A approves crucial infrastructure projects

Govt mulling resolving IWT row via Indus body

Fund reallocation for timely completion sought: World Bank backs govt, Wapda on T5HP extension

High-potential ideas, pilot projects: Minister orders creation of ‘AI Fund’

SECP eases process for bonus, right shares

Eight varieties of Baryte: New customs export values fixed

Read more stories