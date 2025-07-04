AIRLINK 153.48 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.43%)
BOP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.22%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 88.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2%)
FCCL 45.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FFL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
FLYNG 55.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
HUBC 142.07 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.47%)
HUMNL 12.77 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
KEL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
KOSM 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.32%)
MLCF 82.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
OGDC 227.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-0.79%)
PACE 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 22.28 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (7.01%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
POWER 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
PPL 172.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-1.56%)
PRL 33.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PTC 24.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 100.96 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.18%)
SSGC 44.71 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
SYM 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.63%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TRG 58.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.89%)
WAVESAPP 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
YOUW 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
BR100 13,450 Increased By 112 (0.84%)
BR30 39,390 Increased By 82.3 (0.21%)
KSE100 131,949 Increased By 1262.4 (0.97%)
KSE30 40,388 Increased By 442.3 (1.11%)
Jul 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil dips ahead of expected OPEC+ output increase

Reuters Published July 4, 2025 Updated July 4, 2025 07:44pm

CALGARY: Oil futures fell more than 1% on Friday, pressured by expectations that OPEC+ producers will decide this weekend to raise output and an Iranian reaffirmation of its commitment to nuclear non-proliferation.

Brent crude futures were down 70 cents, or 1.02%, at $68.10 a barrel by 10:06 ET (1406 GMT) while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 72 cents, or 1.07%, to $66.28. Trade was thin due to the U.S. Independence Day holiday.

Both contracts were on track for a small weekly gain, with Brent trading about 0.5% higher than last Friday’s close and WTI around 1.2% higher.

Eight OPEC+ countries are likely to make another oil output increase for August at a meeting on Saturday in their push toboost market share. The meeting was moved forward a day to Saturday.

“If the group decides to increase its output by another 411,000 barrels per day (bpd) in August, as expected, for the fourth successive month, oil balance estimates for the second half of the year will be reassessed and will suggest accelerated swelling in global oil reserves,” said PVM analyst Tamas Varga.

Crude prices also came under pressure from a report on U.S. news website Axios, saying that the United States was planning to resume nuclear talks with Iran next week, while Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araqchi said Tehran remained committed to the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he would meet representatives of Iran “if necessary” even as the U.S. imposed fresh sanctions targeting Iran’s oil trade.

Meanwhile, uncertainty over U.S. tariff policy was back in the spotlight as the end of a 90-day pause on higher levies approaches.

Washington will start sending letters to countries on Friday, specifying what tariff rates they will face on goods sent to the United States, a clear shift from earlier pledges to strike scores of individual trade deals.

“The oil market might take on more of a direction next week once we have had the results of the OPEC+ meeting at the weekend and because Trump’s tariff deadlines are due next week,” said Investec’s head of commodities, Callum Macpherson.

Separately, Barclays said it had raised its Brent oil price forecast by $6 to $72 a barrel for 2025 and by $10 to $70 a barrel for 2026 on an improved demand outlook.

OPEC+ Brent crude Oil WTI WTI crude WTI crude oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil dips ahead of expected OPEC+ output increase

30 Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in North Waziristan border infiltration attempt: ISPR

Stocks surge as KSE-100 gains nearly 1,100 points

PM Shehbaz discusses trade, regional peace with Presidents of Turkiye, Iran, Uzbekistan

NDMA issues GLOF alert for GB, KP amid rising temperatures

Rupee lowers against US dollar

India plans $230 million drone incentive after Pakistan conflict, sources say

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,500 in Pakistan

Pakistan’s textile manufacturer move towards tech & EV sectors amid ongoing operational suspension

United Distributors Pakistan, International Brands mull legal action against CCP penalty

Payments from Power Division ‘part of routine business’, says SNGPL

Read more stories