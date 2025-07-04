P3A approves crucial infrastructure projects

ISLAMABAD: Board of Directors of the Public Private Partnership Authority (P3A) approved several high-impact infrastructure initiatives being undertaken through public-private partnerships.

The Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, chaired the 39th meeting of Board of Directors of the Public Private Partnership Authority (P3A) in Islamabad on Thursday, during which, he emphasised the importance of utilising private sector investment, innovation, and management skills to overcome financial constraints, accelerate project completion, and improve efficiency in delivering essential infrastructure and services.

The board also granted in-principle approval, subject to concurrence from the Finance Division, for the revised commercial structure of the 69 kilometres long Sialkot–Kharian Motorway project.

The project, which has been upgraded to a six-lane facility based on directions from the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), is strategically positioned to connect Sialkot with central Punjab via the M-12 corridor and is expected to significantly enhance industrial connectivity and mobility in the region.

In addition, the board approved the Project Proposal for the Kharian–Rawalpindi Motorway (KRM). The project spans 117.6 kilometres and will be developed as a six-lane green-field motorway under a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model. With an estimated cost of Rs202.61 billion and proposed Viability Gap Funding of Rs40 billion, the project will be procured through international competitive bidding.

This project also forms part of the strategic interventions being prioritised under the SIFC platform. The KRM is anticipated to substantially reduce travel time between north and central Punjab and enhance logistical efficiency for regional trade and passenger traffic.

These included the hiring of an International Financial Institution (IFI) as transaction advisor for a suite of urban water and sewerage projects in Islamabad under CDA, in accordance with the Direct Contracting Regulations of 2023. The proposal aims to bring in international technical expertise for structuring and implementing technically complex, climate-resilient municipal infrastructure projects.

The federal minister addressing the meeting stated, “Public-private partnerships are a cornerstone of our infrastructure development strategy. By leveraging private capital and expertise, we are not only accelerating the delivery of critical national projects but also ensuring long-term sustainability, transparency, and value for money for the public.”

The meeting was attended by board members, including the secretary Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives; Representative of Secretary, Finance Division; private members of the Board; and the Chief Executive Officer of P3A along with his team. Special invitees included Member (PSD&C) and Member (Infrastructure and Regional Connectivity) of the Planning Commission; Chairman, National Highways Authority (NHA); and Chairman, Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The P3A reaffirmed its commitment to fast-tracking priority infrastructure projects under the PPP framework, in alignment with Pakistan’s broader economic reform and development agenda.

