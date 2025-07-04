Daanish Schools: CDWP approves six projects worth Rs19.253bn

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) approved six development projects related to Daanish Schools at cost of Rs19.253 billion.

The CDWP met with Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal in the chair at P-Block Secretariat on Thursday.

The projects were presented by the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training and were cleared at the CDWP level.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Planning Awais Manzur Sumra, Chief Economist, Vice Chancellor PIDE, members of the Planning Commission, federal secretaries, heads of provincial Planning and Development departments, and senior representatives from relevant federal ministries and provincial governments.

The approved projects include: (1) Establishment of Danish Schools at District Kan Mehtarzai, Qilla Saifullah, Balochistan at cost of Rs2.93 billion; (2) Establishment of Danish Schools at District Sibi, Balochistan at cost of Rs3.352 billion; (3) Establishment of Daanish School at Azad Jammu and Kashmir worth Rs3.043 billion; (4) Establishment of Daanish School at Baiker, District Dera Bugti, Balochistan valued atRs2.666 billion; (5) Establishment of Daanish School at District Musakhel, Balochistan worth Rs3.631 billion, and (6) Establishment of Danish Schools at District Zhob, Balochistan worth Rs3.632 billion.

All six projects are based on a 50:50 cost-sharing formula between the federal government and the respective provincial governments.

In line with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s initiative to provide a high-quality education system across the country, the Punjab government had earlier established a wide network of Daanish Schools, the largest system of free boarding schools for boys and girls in Pakistan.

Now, other provinces are also taking steps to replicate this model to support talented students from underprivileged backgrounds. The federal government also plans to establish new Daanish Schools in underserved districts. For this purpose, land has been proposed and detailed visits will be conducted during the feasibility stage.

These schools will move beyond traditional rote learning methods and promote 21st Century education models by integrating technology to improve delivery and track student progress.

The core objective of the project is to set up fully functional boarding schools with staff residential facilities, equipped with modern education systems. These institutions will serve both boys and girls from Grade 6 to 12. Each school is envisioned as a model institution that combines advanced learning technologies with traditional values, focusing on innovation, entrepreneurship, and digital literacy, all within a safe and inspiring learning environment.

While reviewing the proposals, Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal said that more than 25 million children in Pakistan are currently out of school, which is a serious national concern. He stressed that raising the literacy rate to 90 percent is essential for the country’s development.

He reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to invest in education and support the provinces in building modern, quality institutions such as Daanish Schools under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

