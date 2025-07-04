MRI machine at FGPH Islamabad: Senate body concerned over delay in installation

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Functional Committee on Government Assurances expressed serious concern over the delay in installation of a MRI machine at the Federal Government Polyclinic Hospital, Islamabad.

The committee met with Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan in the chair at Old PIPS Hall, Parliament Lodges, Islamabad, on Thursday.

The members of the committee expressed serious concern over the delay and said that poor patients are suffering due to lack of this facility. They said that poor people could not afford this facility from private clinic. They recommended that MRI machine should immediately be installed in the hospital.

The officials clarified that the MRI machine was donated by the Government of Japan. They said that the civil work pertaining to the operation of the machine had been delegated from Pakistan Public Works Department (PWD) to the Capital Development Authority (CDA), resulting in procedural delays. They said that civic work is expected to be completed within 10 days, while Japanese engineers are scheduled to visit in the first week of August 2025 for installation and operation.

Chairman Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan remarked, “The concerned authorities must seek confirmation from the Japanese government on the exact operational date to avoid further setbacks.”

The committee also reviewed the status of other various assurances given by federal ministries on public issues ranging from digital connectivity and health infrastructure to energy pricing and highways construction.

The committee also took up the critical issue of increasing petroleum products and its deregulation by the government.

Senator Kamran Murtaza said that Minister for Energy (Petroleum Division) should clearly explain the government’s plans to delegate the authority of petroleum products price fixation to Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs).

It was told to the committee that, in line with the Prime Minister’s directive, various proposals for a deregulation framework have been discussed with key stakeholders, including refineries, the Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC), the Oil Marketing Association of Pakistan (OMAP), petroleum dealers, and transporters.

Senator Murtaza inquired about possible risks such as reduced market shares for refineries, increased smuggling and quality issues, market dominance by large OMCs, price hikes during peak demand, and unrestricted imports leading to hoarding.

In response, the ministry clarified that a phased approach is under consideration. Initially, the pricing formula may be delinked from Pakistan State Oil (PSO) to foster fair competition. Market behaviour will be closely monitored before fully deregulating prices to ensure consumer protection and sector stability.

The committee took up critical issues, beginning with the long-standing concern of poor telecom services in underserved regions. The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication informed the committee that surveys have been conducted and new projects have been initiated at three different locations to address the non-availability of 4G data and voice call services in Dheri Mera, Union Council Salhad, Abbottabad District.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the slow progress, Senator Dost Muhammad Khan highlighted, “Thousands of residents in Wana, South Waziristan — estimated at 25,000 to 30,000 people — remain deprived of internet facilities.” Supporting this, Senator Kamran Murtaza stressed, “Similar connectivity gaps persist in Balochistan, where towers exist but signals remain non-functional.”

The committee directed the ministry to submit a follow-up report within three months.

Turning to infrastructure, Senator Dost Muhammad Khan voiced serious concerns over the deteriorating condition of roads in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “NHA must ensure timely repair or recover costs from contractors if standards are compromised,” he insisted.

The ministry officials assured that the matter would be taken up with the concerned contractors for immediate action.

The meeting was attended by Senator Zamir Hussain Ghumro, Senator Dost Muhammad Khan, Senator Kamil Ali Agha, Senator Kamran Murtaza, and senior officers from the concerned ministries and departments.

