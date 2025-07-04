AIRLINK 152.83 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.57%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-04

PTI decides to file references against four ‘defectors’

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published July 4, 2025 Updated July 4, 2025 07:19am

ISLAMABAD: The embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday decided to file references with the National Assembly Speaker, seeking the disqualification of four of its MNAs who have now joined the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Talking to reporters, senior PTI leader Asad Qaiser blasted the defectors, Chaudhry Usman Ali, Mubarak Zeb, Aurangzeb Khichi, and Zahoor Qureshi and branded them backstabbers who ditched party loyalty to join what he called the “mandate theft regime.”

“These members secured their seats on PTI’s platform, swore loyalty on the holy Quran, and now have shamelessly turned their backs,” Qaiser said, vowing that the party would file formal references for their disqualification with NA Speaker.

He said the party had finalised action against the MNAs for breaking party discipline during the vote on the 26th Constitutional Amendment, adding the reference will be submitted to NA Speaker in the next few days.

But insiders close to PTI admit there is little chance these actions will lead to any real consequences, given the prevailing political climate.

Meanwhile, Asad Qaiser met with Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki in a diplomatic display underscoring Pakistan’s continued reliance on its brotherly ally. He praised Saudi Arabia’s rapid development under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and thanked the kingdom for its unwavering support during Pakistan’s toughest moments.

The ambassador, in turn, reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to boosting economic ties and lauded the Pakistani diaspora – especially from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and tribal regions – for their vital role in Saudi Arabia’s growth.

“We consider Pakistan our second home,” Al-Malki said, stressing that stability and prosperity in Pakistan remain a key Saudi interest.

A parliamentary delegation from the Saudi Shura Council is expected in Pakistan next month, signalling deepening ties despite Pakistan’s ongoing political upheavals.

