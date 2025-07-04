AIRLINK 152.83 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.57%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-04

Mobile internet gender gap further reduced

Nuzhat Nazar Published July 4, 2025 Updated July 4, 2025 07:23am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s mobile internet gender gap has reduced from 38 per cent to 25 per cent - marking a major step forward in the country’s digital gender inclusion efforts. Women’s mobile internet usage has also increased from 33 per cent to 45 per cent, according to the latest GSMA report.

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja during second meeting of the Steering Committee on Digital Gender Inclusion in Islamabad, where a detailed review of the implementation progress of the Digital Gender Inclusion Strategy was conducted, said that building a gender-inclusive digital society is at the heart of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s digital vision.

Highlighting another key success, she shared that under the Prime Minister’s Ramadan Package, a pilot project of digital wallets for 800,000 women was successfully executed. She said the initiative had brought visible improvements in financial inclusion and women’s empowerment.

Khawaja directed that all sub-committees and departments of the IT Ministry must submit quarterly reports on the implementation of the strategy. “Our KPIs must be based on outcomes, with clear deadlines for every goal,” she emphasised. She added that increased gender-related budgetary allocations are essential for bringing real change.

“This is not just about policies or meetings. When a woman is empowered, it doesn’t just change her life—it transforms the lives of entire families,” she said.

The PTA chairman also participated in the meeting and was commended by the minister as a “champion of gender inclusivity.” The PTA appreciated the role of the Secretariat and described its performance as exemplary.

Representatives from UNESCO, PTA, GSMA, GDIP, ISOC, EPIC, NCHR, NCSW, Jazz, LUMS, HEC, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, and the Ministry of Federal Education were also present.

