Pakistan Print 2025-07-04

KU awards professor emeritus title to Prof Saify

Recorder Report Published July 4, 2025 Updated July 4, 2025 07:25am

KARACHI: The Syndicate of the University of Karachi awarded the professor emeritus title to the KU’s former vice chancellor Professor Dr Zafar Saeed Saify. The decision was made in light of the newly introduced policy of the Higher Education Commission Islamabad, and in recognition of his contribution to teaching, research, and academic leadership at the University of Karachi.

The KU Syndicate meeting was chaired by the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, and held at the VC Secretariat. The Syndicate formally approved the HEC Islamabad policy for the appointment of ‘Professor of Practice’.

The meeting approved the decision to remove from service of assistant professor Muhammad Zahid Farhad from department of applied chemistry and assistant professor Dr Lubna Mobin from department of food science and technology, based on the findings from inquiry reports. The members also approved the decision of financial recovery from both assistant professors.

A four-member committee has been established to draft a working paper on employee grade upgrades based on educational qualifications and promotion protocols. The committee is headed by Professor Dr Haris Shoaib and includes Professor Dr Solaha Rahman, Director of Finance Syed Jehanzeb, and Dr Muhammad Hassan Auj. The committee will present its findings in the upcoming Syndicate meeting.

The participants of the meeting also approved the minutes and implementation report of resolutions from the Syndicate meeting dated April 17, 2025, and minutes of the Selection Board meetings held on June 17 and 18, 2025, were also endorsed. The appointment of new departmental heads in various departments for three years was also ratified.

