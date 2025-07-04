JI decries ‘aggressive’ drive of Karachi traffic police

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Chief Monem Zafar Khan has called on the citizens of Karachi to stand up for their rights and resist what he described as systematic exploitation of rulers.

He particularly condemned the traffic police’s ‘aggressive’ fining practices and the government's neglect of essential civic services, despite the megacity’s massive tax contributions.

Speaking at a press conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq, the party’s city headquarters on Thursday, he cited official figures to reveal that over 52,000 traffic challans were issued in Karachi in just two months, raising serious questions about the police’s approach and the government’s priorities. He accused the authorities of excessive use of force, corruption, and the arbitrary impounding of motorcycles, many of which are the sole means of transport for low-income citizens.

He further criticized IGP Sindh for threatening to double the fines, suspending driving licenses, and blocking national identity cards (CNICs) of those unable to pay penalties on time. “What would you do if citizens cannot pay the fine in 200 days,” Monem asked pointedly. “Do you strip them of citizenship or expel them from the country?”

He questioned why such harsh rules apply only to Karachiites while essential services continue to be ignored. “All the rules are for the people of this megacity— but where are the basic facilities,” he asked.

Monem lambasted the government for failing to address the megacity’s infrastructure needs. “Instead of focusing on zebra crossings, footpaths, pavements, and traffic signals, the administration is obsessed with issuing challans,” he said, adding that the resulting frustration is particularly high among the youth.

To support citizens targeted by what he called “traffic police excesses,” the JI leader announced that help desks will be set up at all district party offices to assist those facing unjust fines.

He also highlighted the widespread use of motorcycles in Karachi— used by over 4.5 million people— and urged young riders to wear helmets, carry valid licenses, and follow traffic laws while firmly resisting corruption.

The JI leader pointed to figures from the tax department to argue that Karachi contributed Rs3,256 billion in taxes, an increase of 29.46 percent over the previous year. Despite this, he said, the city remains deprived of its rightful share of development and services.

As an example, he cited the K-IV water supply project, saying it requires Rs40 billion for completion, yet only Rs3.2 billion was allocated in the current budget— effectively stalling a project already lingered for 22 years and ballooned from Rs26 billion to nearly Rs200 billion in cost.

He also took aim at City Mayor Murtaza Wahab, who chairs the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation under the Sindh government. Monem questioned the purpose of the corporation, especially after recent rains exposed the fragility of the megacity’s drainage infrastructure. “If the corporation is not responsible for drainage issues, then who is; what is its job description,” he asked.

He noted that the Sindh government has received $1.6 billion in funding specifically for upgrading water and sanitation services, yet little improvement has been seen on the ground.

Addressing the city’s traffic congestion, the JI leader emphasised the dire need for a comprehensive mass transit system, including 10,000 new buses, a light rail network, and the revival of the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR). He lamented that only 300 buses had been introduced over the past 17 years, which is grossly insufficient for a city of Karachi’s size.

In response to a question, Monem outlined the party’s key priorities for the year, stating that education, healthcare, and development would remain its top concerns. He noted that the budgets for these sectors have been increased in the nine towns currently administered by JI in Karachi. “We are committed to building a just, functioning city where citizens are respected, not punished.”

