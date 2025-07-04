Governor for forging unity of Ummah

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan stated that the unity and solidarity of the Muslim Ummah is crucial in countering efforts to destabilize Islamic countries.

He made these remarks during a meeting with Consul General of Islamic Republic of Iran, Mehran Mowahid Far, at the Iranian Consulate in Lahore. The governor offered “fateha” for those martyred in the Israeli aggression and paid tribute to the martyrs.

The Iranian Consul General thanked the Pakistani government and nation for their support against the Israeli aggression. He also expressed his condolences over the loss of precious human lives due to the recent rains and floods. “Pakistan has a deep bond of love with Iran and the relations between the two countries are rooted in shared religion, culture and history,” he said and emphasized to boost trade relations between Pakistan and Iran.

He expressed his determination to take the bilateral relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran to new heights. He added that Pakistan has always raised its voice for the sovereignty and geographical integrity of Islamic countries at every forum on the global level.

The governor commended Iran’s befitting response to Israeli aggression demonstrating its determination and resilience.

