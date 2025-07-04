CBD introduces smart pedestrian crossing system

LAHORE: Central Business District (CBD Punjab) has introduced a cutting-edge smart pedestrian crossing system on CBD Route 47, reaffirming its commitment to modernise Lahore’s urban infrastructure and prioritise public safety through walkable urbanism.

Two smart pedestrian crossings have been strategically installed on the route, featuring international-standard technology selected after extensive research by the CBD Punjab technical team.

Each crossing is equipped with automated pedestrian signals, a user-friendly push-button mechanism, and brick-embedded lights to ensure optimal visibility and safety, especially during low-light hours.

In addition, each smart pedestrian crossing is equipped with digital screen panels that display awareness messages, Islamic quotes, sayings of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and important traffic safety guidelines for both pedestrians and motorists. These screens also provide real-time updates on temperature and time, adding a modern and informative feature to the system.

The embedded lights are engineered for long-term durability, being fully waterproof and capable of withstanding up to 50 tons of weight. This integration of strength and innovation ensures that the crossings remain functional and safe in all conditions.

Functionally, the system allows pedestrians to activate a red signal for vehicles by pressing a button, offering a 30-second window to cross safely. A 60-second interval between activations is programmed to maintain smooth vehicular flow on the busy corridor.

In addition to the crossings, CBD Punjab has also implemented speed rudders, digital speed meters and visible speed limit signage to regulate traffic and enhance overall road discipline.

Speaking on the development, Imran Amin, CEO of CBD Punjab, said, “CBD Punjab continues to lead by example in integrating smart mobility solutions within its developments, contributing to a safer and more sustainable urban environment.”

