Nikkei ekes out gain despite trade uncertainty

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share gauge eked out a small gain on Thursday even as uncertainty over a trade deal with the United States and the threat of heavy tariffs kept a lid on investor optimism.

Japanese shares were under water most of the session before breaking higher at the close. The Nikkei 225 Index ended 0.1% higher, snapping a two-day decline. The broader Topix also rose 0.1%.

Prolonged trade negotiations with the US have yet to produce a deal, with President Donald Trump recently threatening even higher tariffs on Japan from as soon as next week.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said on Wednesday he was determined to protect Japan’s national interests, while chief trade negotiator Ryosei Akazawa was reported to be organising his eighth visit to the US as early as this weekend.

“If the negotiations do not produce results, it will be a major blow to the Japanese economy,” said Nomura strategist Fumika Shimizu.