PARTLY FACETIOUS: The deep state in power in most of world’s democracies?

“So going back to a former Interior Minister…”

“Granted that he did not win the 2024 elections…your cough is as artificial as…as…as…”

“Can’t think of anyone – governments all over the world are taking decisions that are shameful to say the least. The UK government has banned the Palestinian Action because its members spray-painted one of their aeroplanes and the country’s prime minister together with many of his cabinet members condemned the chant of death to Israeli Defence Force (IDF) at the Glastonbury music festival as a hate crime that is…”

“I don’t get it. Cartoons of our Prophet are freedom of speech, while these two events are hate crimes?”

“Well, they are protecting their way of life.”

“You need to do what analysts are doing in the US for some time now – pointing to a divide, a widening divide between those in government and the public that voted them into power.”

“Hamm right, so in other words the deep state is in power in most of the world’s democracies which explains why their foreign policy is based on history that doesn’t go beyond…”

“Beyond 2022 as far as the Ukraine war is concerned and 7 October 2023 as far as the Israelis are concerned.”

“Indeed, so the Western way of life that must be protected at all costs does not look at the historical context or the entry of two more superpowers on the world scene – China and Russia and…”

“But what did you begin by referring to a former interior minister? You reckon the Chief Minister has forgiven him for daring to say he will not support the passing down of the inheritance to blood…”

“She is not known for forgiving…”

“That reminds me where is her husband and children and…”

“You know it’s damned if she does and damned if she doesn’t as far as you are concerned. Appreciate the fact that the only family member she is allowing herself to be photographed with is daddy and no one else.”

“Hamm, her picture with or without daddy is plastered all over Punjab with no more than 100 meters between each picture…”

“That’s for the hapless Punjabis with little access to beauty and poise and…”

“You being facetious?”

“Over exposure makes the heart grow weaker.”

“There is no such expression…”

“OK going back to the former Interior Minister there are some who say he is the only one who The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless will agree to talk to, and he has strong ties with the deep state, though time and again The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless has said he will only negotiate with the establishment.”

“So how deep is the state?”

“Don’t be facetious.”

“No, seriously, I want to know.”

“Deeper than a sinkhole that suddenly appears in front of you, and you have no time or means to avoid it.”

