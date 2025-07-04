SC implements e-filing system at its registries

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has successfully implemented an e-filing system across all its registries at Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Karachi, and Quetta.

According to a statement issued by the SC’s PRO office, the system enables electronic submission of case files alongside traditional paper-based submission.

Digital copies of petitions, memos, judgments, and orders are uploaded to the Court’s Case Management System (CMS), from where they are automatically transmitted to relevant parties and respondents via auto-generated emails.

