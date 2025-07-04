Police, intelligence agencies: Govt to allocate plots of land in Islamabad to families of martyrs

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is set to allocate plots for the families of martyrs of police and intelligence agencies in different schemes of Islamabad.

Federal Minister for Housing and Works Riaz Hussain Pirzada announced the decision, saying his ministry is preparing a detailed summary to be submitted before the federal cabinet, proposing the allotment of plots to families of martyrs from police and intelligence agencies as a token of respect and acknowledgment for their sacrifices.

In a significant milestone for the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA), Federal Minister for Housing and Worksformally handed over possession letters to the allottees of the Sky Gardens Housing Project in a ceremony held Thursday at the project site.

Sky Gardens is a flagship joint venture FGEHA project, agreed and signed in 2019. Located in a scenic hilly area off the New Murree Expressway, the project spans over 11,000 kanals, out of which, 7,200 kanals have been transferred to the FGEHA. Initially the FGEHA handed over possession of fully developed plots in Block A to the respective allottees. They are now entitled and eligible to build their houses at the developed site, the minister added. This scheme was primarily designated for federal employees registered during the 2009 membership drive.

The project comprises 10 residential blocks, with development work ongoing. Under Phase I, allottees have now been granted possession of plots in Block A, which covers 250 kanals and is fully developed, equipped with all basic amenities, and clear for handover.

Riaz Hussain Pirzada stated those who invested their hard-earned savings and waited patiently for years are now seeing their dreams come true. This is just the first drop of rain — God willing! other stalled projects will also be expedited.

The minister reaffirmed his commitment to completing all ongoing projects in a timely manner and eliminating corruption. He condemned the past inefficiencies and delays, reiterating a zero-tolerance policy. The FGEHA DG briefed the participants on the current status of the project and expressed optimism that possession of three additional blocks would be available to allottees by December 2025. He announced that development work for Lifestyle Residencia, Kashmir Avenue Apartments, and sectors F-14 and F-15 will commence by September 2025.

