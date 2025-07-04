AIRLINK 152.83 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.57%)
BOP 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
CNERGY 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
CPHL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.24%)
FCCL 45.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FFL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
FLYNG 55.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.68%)
HUBC 141.40 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (2.26%)
HUMNL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
KOSM 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.31%)
MLCF 83.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
OGDC 229.09 Increased By ▲ 6.17 (2.77%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PAEL 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
PIAHCLA 20.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.84%)
PIBTL 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
POWER 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.08%)
PPL 175.09 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (1.76%)
PRL 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.66%)
PTC 24.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.12%)
SEARL 100.78 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (2.83%)
SSGC 44.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.8%)
SYM 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.28%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 58.24 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.8%)
WAVESAPP 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.24%)
YOUW 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.16%)
BR100 13,338 Increased By 62 (0.47%)
BR30 39,308 Increased By 482.7 (1.24%)
KSE100 130,687 Increased By 342.6 (0.26%)
KSE30 39,945 Increased By 37.2 (0.09%)
Jul 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-04

ECP asks parties to submit wealth statements

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 04 Jul, 2025 06:02am

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked the political parties to submit their annual wealth statements for the last fiscal year, a mandatory requirement under the law.

The political parties, to this effect, are required to submit their consolidated statements of accounts for the last financial year; from 1 July 2024 to 30 June 2025, latest by this August 29, the ECP said.

The poll body, in a statement, quoted Section 210 of the Elections Act 2017 which provides that a political party shall submit to the Commission, within 60 days from the close of a financial year, a consolidated statement of its accounts audited by a chartered accountant — on the prescribed form.

The submission of their annual wealth statements by the political parties to the ECP is regarded as a ceremonial exercise amidst lack of well-defined laws for the electoral body’s Political Wing to proceed against any tax-related discrepancies in the related wealth statements.

The existing laws, however, bar the political parties from receiving funds from foreign entities.

The Section 204 of the Elections Act 2017 provides that any contribution or donation made, directly or indirectly, by any foreign source including any foreign government, multinational or public or private company, firm, trade or professional association, or individual, shall be prohibited and that any contribution or donation which is prohibited under this law shall be confiscated in favour of the government.

This law explains that the term “foreign source” does not include overseas Pakistanis.

In August 2022, the ECP finally announced the much-hyped and long-awaited yet controversial verdict in the Prohibited Funding Case (formerly known as Foreign Funding Case) — around eight years after the case landed in the electoral body in November 2014 — wherein the Commission did not find the PTI guilty of being a foreign-aided political party. Still, the electoral entity issued PTI a show cause notice for explaining its position over receiving prohibited funds.

After the verdict was issued, the Commission came under massive criticism from the PTI and public circles over alleged discrepancies in the 70-page written order in the Prohibited Funding Case.

Scores of overseas Pakistanis appeared on electronic and social media to lambaste the electoral body for wrongly naming them as foreign donors and accusing them of sending illegal donations to PTI in the written order.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

ECP Political Parties wealth statements

Comments

200 characters

ECP asks parties to submit wealth statements

Aurangzeb advances strategic partnerships on sidelines of FFD4

Pakistan faces LNG glut: minister

PL imposition on furnace oil: OICCI urges authorities to engage with key stakeholders

Oil prices steady on solid job market, tariff uncertainty

P3A approves crucial infrastructure projects

Govt mulling resolving IWT row via Indus body

Fund reallocation for timely completion sought: World Bank backs govt, Wapda on T5HP extension

High-potential ideas, pilot projects: Minister orders creation of ‘AI Fund’

SECP eases process for bonus, right shares

Eight varieties of Baryte: New customs export values fixed

Read more stories