AIRLINK 152.83 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.57%)
BOP 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
CNERGY 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
CPHL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.24%)
FCCL 45.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FFL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
FLYNG 55.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.68%)
HUBC 141.40 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (2.26%)
HUMNL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
KOSM 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.31%)
MLCF 83.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
OGDC 229.09 Increased By ▲ 6.17 (2.77%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PAEL 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
PIAHCLA 20.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.84%)
PIBTL 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
POWER 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.08%)
PPL 175.09 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (1.76%)
PRL 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.66%)
PTC 24.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.12%)
SEARL 100.78 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (2.83%)
SSGC 44.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.8%)
SYM 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.28%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 58.24 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.8%)
WAVESAPP 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.24%)
YOUW 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.16%)
BR100 13,338 Increased By 62 (0.47%)
BR30 39,308 Increased By 482.7 (1.24%)
KSE100 130,687 Increased By 342.6 (0.26%)
KSE30 39,945 Increased By 37.2 (0.09%)
Jul 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-04

Smeda, Jica ink agreement on ‘Capacity enhancement of women entrepreneurs’

Recorder Report Published July 4, 2025 Updated July 4, 2025 07:41am

LAHORE: The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (Smeda) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) have inked an agreement for ‘Capacity Enhancement of Women Entrepreneurs’ in the informal economic sector of Punjab.

Chief Executive Officer of Smeda Socrat Aman Rana, and Head of Jica Mission Komahshi Rie, signed the agreement at a ceremony held at Smeda Head Office Thursday.

On this occasion, CEO Smeda Socrat Aman Rana welcomed the Jica Mission and highlighted the project’s importance for the economic development of women entrepreneurs. He said that enhancement of women entrepreneurs was the priority of both provincial and federal government in Pakistan. He assured to work hand in gloves with Jica to achieve objectives of the agreement.

Head of Jica Mission Komahashi Rie, expressing her views in the signing ceremony, expressed satisfaction on collaboration with Smeda in the women entrepreneurs’ empowerment initiative. She said “it’s a challenging project but it will prove to be a breakthrough to overcome barriers faced by micro-level women entrepreneurs.”

It is notable that the initiative titled as “Project for capacity enhancement of women entrepreneurs in the informal economic sector in Pakistan”, is the culmination of a series of meetings and consultations between Smeda, Jica, and relevant public and private sector stakeholders in Punjab. The five-year project (2026-2030) envisages development of a Women Entrepreneurs Booster Package (WEBPA) to facilitate business growth of the women entrepreneurs. It will also provide comprehensive support through a multi-stakeholders forum, which will mobilize public and private organizations along with Smeda to enhance women entrepreneurship in Punjab.

The project will formulate a Scale-up Strategy and Action Plan (SUSAP) for the application of WEBPA with the goal of extending its benefits to women entrepreneurs across Punjab and other regions of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Smeda JICA women entrepreneurs Socrat Aman Rana economic sector

Comments

200 characters

Smeda, Jica ink agreement on ‘Capacity enhancement of women entrepreneurs’

Aurangzeb advances strategic partnerships on sidelines of FFD4

Pakistan faces LNG glut: minister

PL imposition on furnace oil: OICCI urges authorities to engage with key stakeholders

Oil prices steady on solid job market, tariff uncertainty

P3A approves crucial infrastructure projects

Govt mulling resolving IWT row via Indus body

Fund reallocation for timely completion sought: World Bank backs govt, Wapda on T5HP extension

High-potential ideas, pilot projects: Minister orders creation of ‘AI Fund’

SECP eases process for bonus, right shares

Eight varieties of Baryte: New customs export values fixed

Read more stories