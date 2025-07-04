Security arrangements for Muharram, preparedness for floods discussed

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Health and Emergency Services Khawaja Salman Rafique visited the Rescue Headquarters and reviewed the arrangements made during Muharram-ul-Haram.

Secretary Emergency Services Dr. Rizwan Naseer gave a briefing.

The Provincial Minister had a special conversation with Rescue 1122 Water and Rescue Team Attock through video link.

Khawaja Salman Rafique congratulated Khurram Ramzan rescuer and other rescue teams Attock for saving the life of a person trapped in the river. The minister also announced to give Khurram Ramzan an additional salary.

Salman Rafique said that according to the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Emergency Services Department of Punjab is providing the best services to the people. Rescue 1122 teams were always ready ahead of time for every challenge. In the past years, Rescue 1122 teams have always been ready ahead of time during floods and Muharram, he said.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said that flood and rescue teams have been deployed in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur in view of the threat of flash flooding. Special rescue boats have been deployed in Mianwali for the safety of zaireen crossing the river. I will be in the field with you rescuers during Muharram and floods.

Secretary Emergency Services while giving a briefing on the Muharram and flood arrangements, said that all arrangements regarding Muharram and floods have been completed.

During Muharram-ul-Haram, 12,000 rescuers, 815 ambulances, 2,166 motorbikes, 316 specialized and fire vehicles and more than 1,000 special rescue posts will be set up across Punjab. Regarding the flood, Rescue 1122 is ready throughout Punjab. 850 rescue boat engines with boat operators, 1300 life jackets, 156 scuba sets and essential equipment are on alert throughout Punjab.

Mock exercises are underway across Punjab while coordination with the district level administration has been completed. Community Emergency Response Team (Rescue Scouts/Volunteers) are on high alert in the affected areas.

Moreover, Salman who is also Chairman Cabinet Committee on Law and Order visited the control room of the Home Department. He reviewed the live monitoring of the main processions and gatherings across the province from the control room of the Interior Department.

Secretary Interior Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi gave a briefing on the current situation across the province. Khawaja Salman Rafique contacted the control room of the Home Department in the control rooms across Punjab one by one and took the report. On this occasion, Khawaja Salman Rafique said that Muharram-ul-Haram is being celebrated with complete devotion, respect and peace across Punjab.

More than 37,000 majalis and about 10,000 processions are being monitored in Punjab. Geo-tagging has been done on the map of majalis and processions across Punjab and monitoring is ongoing with cameras. Punjab cabinet ministers are visiting all districts and supervising the arrangements.

The Cyber Patrol Cell of the Home Department is taking action against those involved in sectarianism. Accounts of those spreading sectarianism on social media are being blocked and arrests are being made. People involved in mischief on social media are being dealt with iron hands. Implementation of the rules and regulations issued by the Home Department should be ensured.

