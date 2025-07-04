Azma calls for strict enforcement of Muharram SOPs

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has directed that strict compliance with the Punjab government’s Muharram SOPs must be ensured.

She emphasized that no changes should be made to traditional procession routes. Adequate lighting, water sprinkling, and CCTV coverage along the routes must be ensured without exception, she said.

She urged scholars from all schools of thought to promote patience, tolerance, and interfaith harmony. She also warned of immediate and strict action against those spreading religious hatred on social media.

On the special directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Information Minister visited Jhang to review the arrangements for the month of Muharram.

During the visit, the minister chaired a high-level meeting with district administration, law enforcement agencies and members of the peace committee. Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar Bhindar and DPO Captain Bilal Iftikhar Kayani (R) gave a detailed briefing on the security arrangements, procession routes and facilities during Muharram.

The meeting was also attended by Commissioner Faisalabad Maryam Khan, RPO Zeeshan Asghar, MPA Colonel Ghazanfar Abbas Qureshi (R), former assembly members Muhammad Aslam Bharwana, Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh, Faisal Hayat Jabboana, Khalid Ghani, Sahibzada Maulana Muhammad Asif Muawiya, Ameer Abbas Sial, along with district peace committee members and Majalis organizers.

MPA Colonel Ghazanfar Abbas Qureshi (R) stated that all religious sects are united for peace and are working together to maintain harmony in the district.

Later, the minister visited the Safe City Authority Control Room where she was briefed on the real-time CCTV monitoring of the 6th Muharram processions. The Deputy Commissioner informed her that all main procession routes are being continuously monitored through surveillance cameras.

Azma Bokhari also inspected Sabeel points across Jhang city, reviewing cleanliness, water availability, and the performance of Food Authority teams. She instructed the concerned departments to ensure that there is no compromise on cleanliness and water quality at these Sabeel stations.

