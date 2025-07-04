AIRLINK 152.83 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.57%)
BOP 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
CNERGY 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
CPHL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.24%)
FCCL 45.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FFL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
FLYNG 55.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.68%)
HUBC 141.40 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (2.26%)
HUMNL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
KOSM 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.31%)
MLCF 83.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
OGDC 229.09 Increased By ▲ 6.17 (2.77%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PAEL 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
PIAHCLA 20.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.84%)
PIBTL 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
POWER 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.08%)
PPL 175.09 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (1.76%)
PRL 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.66%)
PTC 24.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.12%)
SEARL 100.78 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (2.83%)
SSGC 44.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.8%)
SYM 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.28%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 58.24 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.8%)
WAVESAPP 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.24%)
YOUW 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.16%)
BR100 13,338 Increased By 62 (0.47%)
BR30 39,308 Increased By 482.7 (1.24%)
KSE100 130,687 Increased By 342.6 (0.26%)
KSE30 39,945 Increased By 37.2 (0.09%)
Opinion Print 2025-07-04

Israeli regime—the cowards

Published July 4, 2025 Updated July 4, 2025 06:59am

The Israeli regime led by Benjamin Netanyahu can be easily described as coward for eagerly agreeing to a ceasefire with Iran on one hand, and stepping up its belligerence against the besieged, traumatized, unarmed and homeless population of Gaza, on the other.

The Zionist regime’s cowardice can be explained, for example, by its yesterday’s action of killing 25 Gazans, including 12 in an air strike on a school sheltering Palestinians displaced by the ongoing Israeli onslaught. Piqued by its defeat at the hands of valiant Iranians, Tel Aviv is now adding to its war crimes with a view to overcoming the humiliation that it suffered on account of missile attacks from Iran on its major installations recently.

Needless to say, Israel’s war machinery has killed more than 55,000 Palestinians since October 7 2023. Ninety percent of Gaza’s schools and universities have been damaged or destroyed by Israeli attacks, including airstrikes, shelling, burning and controlled demolitions. No doubt, Israeli war crimes are clear and blatant violations of international criminal law, including crimes against humanity and the crime of genocide.

How ironic, however, it is the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League (AL) have reduced themselves into mere debating clubs as neither has done anything to help end the plight of battered and brutalized Palestinians so far.

Anam Daniyal (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

