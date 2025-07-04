Israeli regime—the cowards

The Israeli regime led by Benjamin Netanyahu can be easily described as coward for eagerly agreeing to a ceasefire with Iran on one hand, and stepping up its belligerence against the besieged, traumatized, unarmed and homeless population of Gaza, on the other.

The Zionist regime’s cowardice can be explained, for example, by its yesterday’s action of killing 25 Gazans, including 12 in an air strike on a school sheltering Palestinians displaced by the ongoing Israeli onslaught. Piqued by its defeat at the hands of valiant Iranians, Tel Aviv is now adding to its war crimes with a view to overcoming the humiliation that it suffered on account of missile attacks from Iran on its major installations recently.

Needless to say, Israel’s war machinery has killed more than 55,000 Palestinians since October 7 2023. Ninety percent of Gaza’s schools and universities have been damaged or destroyed by Israeli attacks, including airstrikes, shelling, burning and controlled demolitions. No doubt, Israeli war crimes are clear and blatant violations of international criminal law, including crimes against humanity and the crime of genocide.

How ironic, however, it is the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League (AL) have reduced themselves into mere debating clubs as neither has done anything to help end the plight of battered and brutalized Palestinians so far.

Anam Daniyal (Karachi)

