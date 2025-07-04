WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== July 03, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 02-Jul-25 01-Jul-25 30-Jun-25 27-Jun-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.101426 0.101259 0.101574 0.10157 Euro 0.854518 0.856543 0.852982 0.852206 Japanese yen 0.00506226 0.005049 0.005028 0.005037 U.K. pound 0.99609 0.999131 0.997268 0.999252 U.S. dollar 0.72694 0.725269 0.7278 0.728132 Algerian dinar 0.00561916 0.005607 0.005625 Australian dollar 0.478108 0.477154 0.476709 0.476417 Botswana pula 0.054884 0.054731 0.05461 Brazilian real 0.133065 0.133382 0.132985 Brunei dollar 0.571 0.569822 0.570466 0.570726 Canadian dollar 0.53346 0.532416 Chilean peso 0.000784507 0.000777 0.000778 0.000782 Czech koruna 0.0346922 0.034695 0.034449 0.034473 Danish krone 0.114529 0.114807 0.114326 0.114217 Indian rupee 0.00848309 0.008471 0.008508 0.00851 Israeli New Shekel 0.215277 0.215836 0.214662 Korean won 0.000537439 0.000536 0.000537 0.000536 Kuwaiti dinar 2.38497 2.37871 2.38388 Malaysian ringgit 0.172404 0.172992 0.172587 Mauritian rupee 0.0161563 0.016094 0.016066 0.016017 Mexican peso 0.038645 0.038631 New Zealand dollar 0.442997 0.441036 0.441629 0.441976 Norwegian krone 0.072316 0.072076 0.07227 Omani rial 1.88627 1.89285 Peruvian sol 0.205942 0.205745 Philippine peso 0.012864 0.012863 0.012858 Polish zloty 0.201424 0.201856 0.20125 0.201269 Qatari riyal 0.199709 0.19925 0.199945 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.193851 0.193405 0.19408 Singapore dollar 0.571 0.569822 0.570466 0.570726 Swedish krona 0.0762928 0.076758 0.076525 0.076649 Swiss franc 0.919808 0.913174 0.911875 Thai baht 0.02233 0.022373 0.022376 Trinidadian dollar 0.107862 U.A.E. dirham 0.197941 0.197486 0.198176 Uruguayan peso 0.018403 0.018233 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

