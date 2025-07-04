AIRLINK 152.83 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.57%)
Jul 04, 2025
Markets Print 2025-07-04

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 04 Jul, 2025 06:02am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
July 03, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        02-Jul-25      01-Jul-25      30-Jun-25      27-Jun-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.101426       0.101259       0.101574        0.10157
Euro                             0.854518       0.856543       0.852982       0.852206
Japanese yen                   0.00506226       0.005049       0.005028       0.005037
U.K. pound                        0.99609       0.999131       0.997268       0.999252
U.S. dollar                       0.72694       0.725269         0.7278       0.728132
Algerian dinar                 0.00561916       0.005607       0.005625
Australian dollar                0.478108       0.477154       0.476709       0.476417
Botswana pula                    0.054884                      0.054731        0.05461
Brazilian real                                  0.133065       0.133382       0.132985
Brunei dollar                       0.571       0.569822       0.570466       0.570726
Canadian dollar                                                 0.53346       0.532416
Chilean peso                  0.000784507       0.000777       0.000778       0.000782
Czech koruna                    0.0346922       0.034695       0.034449       0.034473
Danish krone                     0.114529       0.114807       0.114326       0.114217
Indian rupee                   0.00848309       0.008471       0.008508        0.00851
Israeli New Shekel                              0.215277       0.215836       0.214662
Korean won                    0.000537439       0.000536       0.000537       0.000536
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.38497        2.37871        2.38388
Malaysian ringgit                0.172404       0.172992       0.172587
Mauritian rupee                 0.0161563       0.016094       0.016066       0.016017
Mexican peso                                                   0.038645       0.038631
New Zealand dollar               0.442997       0.441036       0.441629       0.441976
Norwegian krone                                 0.072316       0.072076        0.07227
Omani rial                                       1.88627        1.89285
Peruvian sol                                                   0.205942       0.205745
Philippine peso                                 0.012864       0.012863       0.012858
Polish zloty                     0.201424       0.201856        0.20125       0.201269
Qatari riyal                     0.199709        0.19925       0.199945
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.193851       0.193405        0.19408
Singapore dollar                    0.571       0.569822       0.570466       0.570726
Swedish krona                   0.0762928       0.076758       0.076525       0.076649
Swiss franc                                     0.919808       0.913174       0.911875
Thai baht                                        0.02233       0.022373       0.022376
Trinidadian dollar                                             0.107862
U.A.E. dirham                    0.197941       0.197486       0.198176
Uruguayan peso                                                 0.018403       0.018233
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Comments

