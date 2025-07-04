Markets Print 2025-07-04
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (July 03, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 130,686.66
High: 131,325.11
Low: 129,776.2
Net Change: 342.63
Volume (000): 280,009
Value (000): 27,421,481
Makt Cap (000) 3,907,936,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,082.64
NET CH (+) 33.90
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,567.43
NET CH (+) 26.79
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 36,408.36
NET CH (-) 369.24
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 20,971.52
NET CH (+) 349.91
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,358.83
NET CH (+) 151.94
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 2,984.62
NET CH (+) 1.47
------------------------------------
As on: 03-JULY-2025
====================================
