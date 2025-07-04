KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (July 03, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 130,686.66 High: 131,325.11 Low: 129,776.2 Net Change: 342.63 Volume (000): 280,009 Value (000): 27,421,481 Makt Cap (000) 3,907,936,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,082.64 NET CH (+) 33.90 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,567.43 NET CH (+) 26.79 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 36,408.36 NET CH (-) 369.24 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 20,971.52 NET CH (+) 349.91 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,358.83 NET CH (+) 151.94 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 2,984.62 NET CH (+) 1.47 ------------------------------------ As on: 03-JULY-2025 ====================================

