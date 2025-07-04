AIRLINK 152.83 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.57%)
Markets Print 2025-07-04

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (July 03, 2025). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 04 Jul, 2025 06:02am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (July 03, 2025).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                130,686.66
High:                     131,325.11
Low:                       129,776.2
Net Change:                   342.63
Volume (000):                280,009
Value (000):              27,421,481
Makt Cap (000)         3,907,936,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 21,082.64
NET CH                     (+) 33.90
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 10,567.43
NET CH                     (+) 26.79
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 36,408.36
NET CH                    (-) 369.24
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 20,971.52
NET CH                    (+) 349.91
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 12,358.83
NET CH                    (+) 151.94
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  2,984.62
NET CH                      (+) 1.47
------------------------------------
As on:                  03-JULY-2025
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

