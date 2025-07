TEHRAN: Iran announced Thursday that it has reopened its airspace, including over Tehran, after closing it on June 13 due to the war with Israel, according to state media.

Iran says remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty

“Tehran’s Mehrabad and Imam Khomeini international airports, as well as those in the north, east, west and south of the country, have been reopened and are ready to operate flights,” the official IRNA news agency reported.