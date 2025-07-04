Trump’s flagship tax bill passes US Congress

WASHINGTON: The Republican-led US Congress narrowly passed Donald Trump’s flagship spending bill Thursday after a marathon voting session on the package, which is set to slash social welfare programs and add more than $3 trillion to the national debt.

Trump close to victory on flagship tax bill

The text, headlined by a $4.5 trillion renewal of the president’s first-term tax cuts, was approved by the House of Representatives along party lines, delivering Trump the biggest legislative win of his second term.