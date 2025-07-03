Traffic plan issued for 8th, 9th, 10th Muharram processions in Karachi

The Karachi Traffic Police on Thursday issued a detailed traffic diversion plan for the 8th, 9th, and 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram 1447 Hijri (corresponding to July 4, 5, and 6) in view of the central mourning processions scheduled to be taken out from Nishtar Park to Husainia Irania Imambargah.

According to a statement issued by the office of the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Traffic), Karachi, all traffic on M.A. Jinnah Road, from Guru Mandir to Tower, will remain suspended for security reasons during the processions.

Alternate routes:

For district Central:*

Commuters from Nazimabad can take Nishtar Road via Lasbela Chowk and Garden. Those coming from Liaquatabad can head towards Central Jail via Teen Hatti, Lasbela Chowk, and Martin Road. Vehicles from Hassan Square towards PPP Chowrangi can access Nishtar Road through Kashmir Road, Society Signal, and Lasbela Chowk via Jail Flyover.

*For district East:

Vehicles from Shahrah-e-Faisal towards the Exhibition area (Numaish) via Shahrah-e-Quaideen can use Society Light Signal to turn right onto Kashmir Road. From Central Jail Gate (Jamshed Road) to Guru Mandir, vehicles can use Bahadur Yar Jang Road and Soldier Bazaar.

For district South:

Traffic from Garden Zoo towards M.A. Jinnah Road can detour via Uncle Saria to Coast Guard and Holy Family Hospital.

Heavy/commercial traffic diversions:

Heavy vehicles from Super Highway and Gulberg towards M.A. Jinnah Road will be diverted at Liaquatabad No. 10 via Nazimabad Chowrangi No. 2, Habib Bank Flyover, Estate Avenue, Sher Shah to Mauripur. The same route applies for return. Heavy vehicles from National Highway towards the city will use Shahrah-e-Faisal or Rashid Minhas Road, Stadium Road, Sir Shah Suleman Road, Hassan Square, Liaquatabad No. 10, and follow the same route via Sher Shah to Mauripur for return.

No light or heavy traffic will be allowed past Guru Mandir towards the procession route. All vehicles will be diverted to Bahadur Yar Jang Road and Soldier Bazaar.

M.A. Jinnah Road Restrictions: Only vehicles bearing official procession entry stickers on their windshields will be permitted on M.A. Jinnah Road. Such vehicles must access the area via Shahrah-e-Quaideen and Society Light Signal.

Routes for procession participants:

From Nazimabad via Lasbela, Albela, Garden Jamaat Khana, Soldier Bazaar No. 3 Signal to Numaish. From Liaquatabad via Teen Hatti, Jehangir Road, Guru Mandir to Numaish. From Society Light Signal to Numaish. From Gulistan-e-Johar and Gulshan-e-Iqbal via University Road, Old Sabzi Mandi, Kashmir Road, Society Light Signal to Numaish.

Vehicles for Sabeel/Niaz Distribution: Only vehicles providing sabeel, niaz, or tabarruk will be allowed to enter the procession from the Tower/Memon Masjid entry point.

The spokesperson stressed that no parking will be allowed on the procession route.