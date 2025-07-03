AIRLINK 152.83 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.57%)
BOP 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
CNERGY 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
CPHL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.24%)
FCCL 45.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FFL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
FLYNG 55.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.68%)
HUBC 141.40 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (2.26%)
HUMNL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
KOSM 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.31%)
MLCF 83.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
OGDC 229.09 Increased By ▲ 6.17 (2.77%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PAEL 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
PIAHCLA 20.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.84%)
PIBTL 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
POWER 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.08%)
PPL 175.09 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (1.76%)
PRL 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.66%)
PTC 24.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.12%)
SEARL 100.78 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (2.83%)
SSGC 44.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.8%)
SYM 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.28%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 58.24 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.8%)
WAVESAPP 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.24%)
YOUW 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.16%)
BR100 13,338 Increased By 62 (0.47%)
BR30 39,308 Increased By 482.7 (1.24%)
KSE100 130,687 Increased By 342.6 (0.26%)
KSE30 39,945 Increased By 37.2 (0.09%)
TSX hits record high as investors assess economic data, trade talks

Reuters Published 03 Jul, 2025 08:12pm

Canada’s main stock index hit a record high on Thursday as investors assessed economic data from Canada and the United States, while a U.S.-Vietnam trade pact renewed optimism about global trade agreements ahead of the July 9 tariff deadline.

The S&P/TSX composite index gained 0.3% at 26,952.6 points.

Data showed that Canada’s trade deficit in May was as expected and narrowed after April’s record-breaking numbers as total exports rose, and imports fell.

Exports and imports to the U.S. dropped to their lowest levels in May, excluding the pandemic year of 2020.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump signed a trade deal with Vietnam on Wednesday.

“It looks as if we’re moving towards more certainty with respect to the tariff situation…as we get closer to an outcome that’s so positive, the markets begin to get a little bit excited,” said Robert Gill, portfolio manager at Fairbank Investment Management.

On the TSX, technology stocks led sectoral gains with a 1.4% rise. Cybersecurity firm BlackBerry rose 3.3%.

Conversely, an index of communication stocks fell about 1%.

Energy stocks fell 0.5% tracking a decline in oil prices. Nuvista Energy fell 3.2% after announcing updated annual production guidance due to third party midstream delays.

Mining shares edged 0.2% lower, tracking a fall in gold and copper prices.

Copper miners Capstone Copper down 2.1%, Teck Resources down 2.3%, and Ero Copper down 2.7%, were among the bottom performers on the main index.

Also supporting market sentiment was the Trump administration lifting export restrictions on Chinese-bound shipments from chip design software developers and ethane producers.

In the U.S., data showed job growth was solid in June while the unemployment rate fell to 4.1%.

Additionally, the U.S. House of Representatives advanced Trump’s sweeping tax-cut and spending bill, paving the way for a possible vote on the legislation later in the day ahead of the July 4 holiday.

