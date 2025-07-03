AIRLINK 152.83 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.57%)
BOP 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
CNERGY 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
CPHL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.24%)
FCCL 45.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FFL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
FLYNG 55.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.68%)
HUBC 141.40 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (2.26%)
HUMNL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
KOSM 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.31%)
MLCF 83.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
OGDC 229.09 Increased By ▲ 6.17 (2.77%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PAEL 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
PIAHCLA 20.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.84%)
PIBTL 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
POWER 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.08%)
PPL 175.09 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (1.76%)
PRL 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.66%)
PTC 24.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.12%)
SEARL 100.78 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (2.83%)
SSGC 44.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.8%)
SYM 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.28%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 58.24 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.8%)
WAVESAPP 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.24%)
YOUW 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.16%)
BR100 13,338 Increased By 62 (0.47%)
BR30 39,308 Increased By 482.7 (1.24%)
KSE100 130,687 Increased By 342.6 (0.26%)
KSE30 39,945 Increased By 37.2 (0.09%)
Jul 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Major Gulf Shares rise as steady PMIs signal growth

Reuters Published 03 Jul, 2025 06:57pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Major Gulf stock markets rebounded on Thursday, supported by steady non-oil private sector growth and investor optimism around global trade deals following a U.S.-Vietnam agreement ahead of the July 9 tariff deadline.

President Donald Trump signed a deal with Vietnam on Wednesday, imposing a 20% tariff on exports to the U.S., lower than the threatened 46% and giving markets reason to hope the impact of the tariffs may be less severe than had been expected for many countries.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index rose 1%, hitting a more than one-month high, with almost all of its constituents posting gains.

Saudi National Bank, the kingdom’s largest lender by assets, climbed 4.1% and oil major Saudi Aramco added 0.9%.

BlackRock Inc. was in talks with Aramco to divest its stake in the leasing rights of a natural gas pipeline network, potentially worth billions of dollars, Bloomberg reported. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Among other gainers, the retailer Fawaz Abdulaziz Al Hokair & Company, the index’s best performer, soared 9.9% and Saudi Telecom added 1.2%.

The positive momentum was supported by a healthy domestic outlook, as Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector expanded at its fastest pace in three months in June, a survey showed on Thursday.

Gulf bourses end mixed on US tariff uncertainty

The seasonally adjusted Riyad Bank Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to a three-month high of 57.2 from May’s 55.8, putting it further above the 50-point line denoting growth.

Dubai’s benchmark index gained 1.4% to 5,748, marking a 17-year high with most sectors in the green. Emaar Properties jumped 3.7% and tolls operator Salik advanced 3.4%.

The Abu Dhabi benchmark index rose 0.6%, lifted by gains in most sectors. Presight AI surged 6%, hitting its highest level in nearly two years, and Space42 climbed 4.3%.

The UAE’s non-oil private sector grew steadily in June even as regional tensions weighed on demand, and companies ramped up output to tackle backlogs, a survey showed on Thursday.

Qatar’s benchmark index added 0.6%, boosted by a 0.5% increase in the Qatar National Bank.

-----------------------------------------
 SAUDI ARABIA     rose 1% to 11,244
 ABU DHABI        up 0.6% to 9,981
 DUBAI            advanced 1.4% to 5,748
 QATAR            gained 0.6% to 10,759
 EGYPT            Closed
 BAHRAIN          eased 0.2% to 1,947
 OMAN             advanced 0.6% to 4,550
 KUWAIT           up 0.3% to 9,113
-----------------------------------------
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets MENA Gulf Gulf stocks Most Gulf markets Gulf bourses Gulf Shares

Comments

200 characters

Major Gulf Shares rise as steady PMIs signal growth

Rupee inches up against US dollar

India Hindu pilgrimage begins near Pahalgam

Over 12mn mobile handsets assembled in Pakistan in Jan-May

Putin says will speak with Trump on phone Thursday

Aurangzeb engages global partners at FFD4 in Spain

Pakistan set to partner with Alibaba to boost exports

FIA arrests former RAILCOP officials over Rs1.17bn fake bank guarantees scam

PM Shehbaz departs for Azerbaijan to attend ECO summit

SBP plans to ease digital payment mechanisms for traders

SEARL appoints Tahir Ahmed as CEO

Read more stories