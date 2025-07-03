AIRLINK 152.83 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.57%)
BOP 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
CNERGY 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
CPHL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.24%)
FCCL 45.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FFL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
FLYNG 55.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.68%)
HUBC 141.40 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (2.26%)
HUMNL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
KOSM 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.31%)
MLCF 83.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
OGDC 229.09 Increased By ▲ 6.17 (2.77%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PAEL 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
PIAHCLA 20.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.84%)
PIBTL 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
POWER 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.08%)
PPL 175.09 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (1.76%)
PRL 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.66%)
PTC 24.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.12%)
SEARL 100.78 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (2.83%)
SSGC 44.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.8%)
SYM 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.28%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 58.24 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.8%)
WAVESAPP 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.24%)
YOUW 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.16%)
BR100 13,338 Increased By 62 (0.47%)
BR30 39,308 Increased By 482.7 (1.24%)
KSE100 130,687 Increased By 342.6 (0.26%)
KSE30 39,945 Increased By 37.2 (0.09%)
Jul 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran says remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty

AFP Published July 3, 2025 Updated July 3, 2025 07:38pm

TEHRAN: Iran on Thursday affirmed its commitment to the nuclear non-proliferation treaty, as it accused Germany of “malice” over its criticism of Tehran’s decision to suspend cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog.

“Iran remains committed to the NPT (Non-Proliferation Treaty) and its Safeguards Agreement,” Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a post on X.

“The explicit German support for the bombing of Iran has obliterated the notion that the German regime harbors anything but malice towards Iranians,” he added in response to a German foreign office post criticising the move.

On Wednesday, Iran officially suspended its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, citing the agency’s failure to condemn Israeli and US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

G7 urges talks to resume for deal on Iran nuclear programme

In a post on X, Germany’s foreign office called on Iran to “reverse this decision,” saying it sends a “devastating message.”

“It eliminates any possibility of international oversight of the Iranian nuclear program, which is crucial for a diplomatic solution,” it added.

Araghchi lambasted what he called Germany’s “explicit support for Israel’s unlawful attack on Iran” on June 13, killing top Iranian military commanders and nuclear scientists.

On June 17, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Israel was doing the “dirty work… for all of us” by targeting Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

The 12-day war between Iran and Israel saw it, along with the United States, launching unprecedented strikes Iranian nuclear facilities at Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz.

More than 900 people were killed in Iran during the conflict, according to the judiciary.

The Israeli attacks drew waves of retaliatory drone and missile fire, killing 28 people in Israel, according to authorities.

Tehran Iran nuclear talks Iran nuclear programme Iran’s nuclear programme Iran Israel war Israel Iran conflict Abbas Araghchi Iran israel ceasefire

Comments

200 characters

Iran says remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty

Rupee inches up against US dollar

India Hindu pilgrimage begins near Pahalgam

Over 12mn mobile handsets assembled in Pakistan in Jan-May

Putin says will speak with Trump on phone Thursday

Aurangzeb engages global partners at FFD4 in Spain

Pakistan set to partner with Alibaba to boost exports

FIA arrests former RAILCOP officials over Rs1.17bn fake bank guarantees scam

PM Shehbaz departs for Azerbaijan to attend ECO summit

SBP plans to ease digital payment mechanisms for traders

SEARL appoints Tahir Ahmed as CEO

Read more stories