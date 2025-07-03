AIRLINK 152.83 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.57%)
BOP 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
CNERGY 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
CPHL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.24%)
FCCL 45.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FFL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
FLYNG 55.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.68%)
HUBC 141.40 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (2.26%)
HUMNL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
KOSM 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.31%)
MLCF 83.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
OGDC 229.09 Increased By ▲ 6.17 (2.77%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PAEL 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
PIAHCLA 20.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.84%)
PIBTL 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
POWER 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.08%)
PPL 175.09 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (1.76%)
PRL 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.66%)
PTC 24.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.12%)
SEARL 100.78 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (2.83%)
SSGC 44.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.8%)
SYM 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.28%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 58.24 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.8%)
WAVESAPP 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.24%)
YOUW 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.16%)
BR100 13,338 Increased By 62 (0.47%)
BR30 39,308 Increased By 482.7 (1.24%)
KSE100 130,687 Increased By 342.6 (0.26%)
KSE30 39,945 Increased By 37.2 (0.09%)
Murray’s autographed shirt from 2013 Wimbledon final up for auction

Reuters Published 03 Jul, 2025 05:35pm

LONDON: Andy Murray’s match-worn shirt from his historic 2013 Wimbledon triumph could soon adorn the wall of a lucky fan’s home, for the right price, after it was put up for auction along with other pieces of sporting memorabilia from the tournament.

Murray, 38, claimed two of his three Grand Slam titles at Wimbledon and ended Britain’s 77-year wait for a men’s singles champion at the grasscourt Grand Slam in 2013 when he defeated Novak Djokovic in straight sets in the final.

One of the three Adidas shirts the Scot wore in that match is up for grabs in an online sale held by Graham Budd Auctions in partnership with Golden Age of Tennis, with the auction set to conclude on July 13.

Murray’s shirt, signed by the player and authenticated by Wimbledon’s head groundsman, is expected to fetch up to 8,000 pounds ($10,928), while his baseball cap from the same match could attract bids close to 3,500 pounds.

“There’s no better time than Wimbledon weeks to celebrate tennis history,” David Convery, the head of sporting memorabilia at Graham Budd Auctions, said in a statement.

“This auction features truly iconic pieces … each item a powerful link to the sport’s greatest moments.”

Fans can also pick up the net that was used in the 2010 epic featuring John Isner and Nicolas Mahut, the longest professional tennis match in history that lasted 11 hours and five minutes and took place over three days.

The net cord is autographed by Isner and Mahut.

Autographed Wimbledon tennis balls with the signatures of Rafa Nadal, Roger Federer, Djokovic and Murray are also on offer for between 300-500 pounds.

