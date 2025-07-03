Luxury automaker reveals new model, Ferrari Amalfi

Luxury Italian automaker announces a new model, the Ferrari Amalfi, set to go on sale next year, in a press release issued this week.

The new V8 2+ coupé is set to replace the Ferrari Roma, and is promising a sporty and sophisticated aesthetic.

Prices will begin at about $250,000 and will boast a formidable 640 horsepower and a top speed of 320 km/h.

In Pakistan, the import of luxury vehicles is heavily impacted by high duties and taxes, as well as restrictions on used car imports. While completely built unit (CBU) imports face duties potentially up to 200%, used car imports are generally banned, with exceptions like the gift scheme which has fixed duties based on engine capacity.

Pakistan is also looking at the rise of Electric Vehicles (EVs), with the government setting ambitious targets, such as 30% of new vehicle sales being electric by 2030.

However, infrastructure limitations and high initial costs remain significant hurdles. Despite these challenges, there’s a noticeable increase in EV models available, particularly from Chinese manufacturers such as BYD and growing public interest.

The Amalfi is set to positions itself competitively against models like the Porsche 911 Carrera GTS and Aston Martin DB12. Its pricing, combined with elegant design is aimed at attracting first-time buyers.