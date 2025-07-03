AIRLINK 151.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.31%)
BOP 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
CNERGY 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
CPHL 90.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.92%)
FCCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
FFL 16.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 55.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.14%)
HUBC 140.00 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (1.24%)
HUMNL 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
KEL 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
KOSM 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
MLCF 83.90 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.35%)
OGDC 226.45 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (1.58%)
PACE 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
PIAHCLA 20.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.65%)
PIBTL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.26%)
POWER 13.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.01%)
PPL 173.45 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (0.8%)
PRL 33.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.92%)
PTC 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
SEARL 102.20 Increased By ▲ 4.19 (4.28%)
SSGC 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.09%)
SYM 15.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.78%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TRG 58.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.55%)
WAVESAPP 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.21%)
WTL 1.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.62%)
YOUW 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.97%)
BR100 13,274 Decreased By -1.9 (-0.01%)
BR30 39,064 Increased By 239.7 (0.62%)
KSE100 130,425 Increased By 81 (0.06%)
KSE30 39,892 Decreased By -16.4 (-0.04%)
Gaza rescuers say 12 killed in Israeli strike on shelter for displaced

AFP Published 03 Jul, 2025 01:01pm

GAZA CITY: Gaza’s civil defence agency said an Israeli air strike Thursday hit a school sheltering displaced Palestinians, killing at least 12, mostly women and children.

Red Cross ‘deeply alarmed’ by intensifying hostilities in Gaza

Civil defence official Mohammad al-Mughayyir told AFP there were “12 martyrs, the majority of them children and women, and a large number of injuries in an Israeli air strike on the Mustafa Hafez School, which shelters displaced persons, in the Al-Rimal neighbourhood in western Gaza City”.

Contacted by AFP, the Israeli military told AFP it “will try to look into” the report.

