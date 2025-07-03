South Korean shares rise on US tariff optimism; steelmakers rally

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korean shares rose on Thursday, lifted by hopes of easing trade tensions following the US’s deal with Vietnam, a key manufacturing hub for several South Korean companies.

The benchmark KOSPI added 32.27 points, or 1.05%, to 3,107.33 as of 0137 GMT.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump said Vietnamese exports will now attract a lower-than-promised 20% tariff, cooling tensions with the United States’ tenth-biggest trading partner days ahead of his July 9 negotiating deadline.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said he was doing his best to achieve a “mutually beneficial and sustainable” outcome from negotiations with the US

Tech major Samsung Electronics, which runs factory operations in Vietnam, rose 2.63%. Chipmaker SK Hynix lost 0.18%, but battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 1.98%.

Hyundai Motor gained 0.23%, while sister automaker Kia traded flat.

Steelmakers, hit by a massive 50% tariff, rallied. POSCO Holdings climbed 9.38%, while Hyundai Steel jumped 13.4%.

Of the total 933 traded issues, 643 advanced and 239 declined.

Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 273.5 billion won ($201.6 million).

The won was little changed at 1,355.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform.

In the money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.06 point to 107.19.