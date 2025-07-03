AIRLINK 152.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
BOP 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.67%)
CPHL 90.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-2.08%)
FCCL 45.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.83%)
FFL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
FLYNG 56.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
HUBC 139.80 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.1%)
HUMNL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
KEL 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.97%)
KOSM 6.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 83.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
OGDC 226.01 Increased By ▲ 3.09 (1.39%)
PACE 6.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
PIAHCLA 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.99%)
PIBTL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.15%)
POWER 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
PPL 172.99 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.53%)
PRL 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.75%)
PTC 24.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.88%)
SEARL 100.60 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (2.64%)
SSGC 44.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.02%)
SYM 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.17%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TRG 58.15 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.64%)
WAVESAPP 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.86%)
YOUW 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.42%)
BR100 13,283 Increased By 6.7 (0.05%)
BR30 39,057 Increased By 231.9 (0.6%)
KSE100 130,197 Decreased By -146.7 (-0.11%)
KSE30 39,810 Decreased By -98.7 (-0.25%)
South Korean shares rise on US tariff optimism; steelmakers rally

  • The benchmark KOSPI added 32.27 points, or 1.05%, to 3,107.33
Reuters Published 03 Jul, 2025 11:36am

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

  • South Korean shares rose on Thursday, lifted by hopes of easing trade tensions following the US’s deal with Vietnam, a key manufacturing hub for several South Korean companies.

  • The benchmark KOSPI added 32.27 points, or 1.05%, to 3,107.33 as of 0137 GMT.

  • On Wednesday, President Donald Trump said Vietnamese exports will now attract a lower-than-promised 20% tariff, cooling tensions with the United States’ tenth-biggest trading partner days ahead of his July 9 negotiating deadline.

  • South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said he was doing his best to achieve a “mutually beneficial and sustainable” outcome from negotiations with the US

  • Tech major Samsung Electronics, which runs factory operations in Vietnam, rose 2.63%. Chipmaker SK Hynix lost 0.18%, but battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 1.98%.

  • Hyundai Motor gained 0.23%, while sister automaker Kia traded flat.

  • Steelmakers, hit by a massive 50% tariff, rallied. POSCO Holdings climbed 9.38%, while Hyundai Steel jumped 13.4%.

  • Of the total 933 traded issues, 643 advanced and 239 declined.

  • Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 273.5 billion won ($201.6 million).

  • The won was little changed at 1,355.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform.

  • In the money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.06 point to 107.19.

  • The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell 1.1 basis points to 2.476%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose 0.3 basis point to 2.837%.

