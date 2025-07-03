AIRLINK 152.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
BOP 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.67%)
CPHL 90.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-2.08%)
FCCL 45.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.83%)
FFL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
FLYNG 56.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
HUBC 139.80 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.1%)
HUMNL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
KEL 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.97%)
KOSM 6.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 83.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
OGDC 226.01 Increased By ▲ 3.09 (1.39%)
PACE 6.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
PIAHCLA 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.99%)
PIBTL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.15%)
POWER 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
PPL 172.99 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.53%)
PRL 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.75%)
PTC 24.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.88%)
SEARL 100.60 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (2.64%)
SSGC 44.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.02%)
SYM 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.17%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TRG 58.15 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.64%)
WAVESAPP 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.86%)
YOUW 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.42%)
BR100 13,283 Increased By 6.7 (0.05%)
BR30 39,057 Increased By 231.9 (0.6%)
KSE100 130,197 Decreased By -146.7 (-0.11%)
KSE30 39,810 Decreased By -98.7 (-0.25%)
Jul 03, 2025
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei meanders on US trade deal uncertainty; steelmakers

Reuters Published 03 Jul, 2025 11:34am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share gauge swung between gains and losses on Thursday as uncertainty over a trade deal with the United States and the threat of heavy tariffs prompted investor caution.

The Nikkei 225 Index edged 0.1% lower as of the morning break while the broader Topix was down 0.3%.

Prolonged trade negotiations with the US have yet to produce a deal, with President Donald Trump recently threatening even higher tariffs on Japan.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said on Wednesday he was determined to protect Japan’s national interests, while chief trade negotiator Ryosei Akazawa was reported to be organising his eighth visit to the US as early as this weekend.

“If the negotiations do not produce results, it will be a major blow to the Japanese economy,” said Nomura strategist Fumika Shimizu.

There were 112 advancers on the Nikkei index against 110 decliners.

The biggest percentage losers on the gauge were Muji-brand retailer Ryohin Keikaku, down 6%, followed by NH Foods, which slid 4.9%.

JFE Holdings surged 4.9%, leading an advance among iron and steel makers, which were the biggest gainers among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sub-indexes.

Japan Nikkei share

