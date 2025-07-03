AIRLINK 151.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.21%)
BOP 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
CPHL 90.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.04%)
FCCL 45.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.85%)
FFL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
FLYNG 56.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 139.98 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.23%)
HUMNL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
KEL 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.97%)
KOSM 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
MLCF 83.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
OGDC 226.01 Increased By ▲ 3.09 (1.39%)
PACE 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
PAEL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
PIAHCLA 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.99%)
PIBTL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
POWER 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
PPL 173.00 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.54%)
PRL 33.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.98%)
PTC 24.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
SEARL 100.35 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (2.39%)
SSGC 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.09%)
SYM 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
TPLP 9.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TRG 58.05 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.47%)
WAVESAPP 9.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.31%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.86%)
YOUW 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.42%)
BR100 13,283 Increased By 6.7 (0.05%)
BR30 39,059 Increased By 234.3 (0.6%)
KSE100 130,351 Increased By 7 (0.01%)
KSE30 39,866 Decreased By -42 (-0.11%)
Palm trades sideways as strong Dalian oils counter weak crude, Chicago soyoil

Reuters Published 03 Jul, 2025 10:30am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures traded in a tight range on Thursday, as strength in rival Dalian oils provided support while weakness in crude oil and Chicago soyoil limited the gains.

The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 12 ringgit, or 0.3%, to 4,074 ringgit ($965.17) a metric ton at the midday break.

The contract rose 2.37% on Wednesday.

Crude palm oil futures were seen trading sideways as bullish momentum in Chinese vegetable oils during Asian hours supported the market, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head at Mumbai-based vegetable oil broker Sunvin Group.

However, a downward push in Chicago soyoil futures and a slide in energy prices capped the gains, he added. Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 0.28%, while its palm oil contract added 1.12%.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) fell 0.93%. Palm oil tracks the price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Malaysian palm oil higher on better demand

Oil prices eased, reversing Wednesday’s gains, on concerns over weak US demand after government data showed a surprise stock buildup in the world’s biggest crude consumer. Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, strengthened 0.12% against the dollar, making the commodity slightly more expensive for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Palm oil may extend gains to 4,133 ringgit per metric ton, as suggested by a projection analysis, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

