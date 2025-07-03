AIRLINK 152.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.15%)
Markets Print 2025-07-03

Gas tariffs & oil prices: Hikes significantly hit exports: VP FPCCI

Recorder Report Published 03 Jul, 2025 02:51am

KARACHI: The Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Amaan Pracha, stated that the recent hike in gas tariffs and oil prices has significantly affected the country’s exports.

Amaan Pracha said that they had requested the government to reduce gas prices, but instead of a reduction, the government increased them, which will make Pakistan more expensive compared to the region, causing exports to decline rather than grow.

He said that in recent days, there has been a drastic increase in the prices of gas, petroleum products, and essential daily commodities, which has not only impacted the general public but also increased industrial production costs. As a result, factories may shut down, leading to rising unemployment.

Talking to the media at the FPCCI, Vice President Amaan Pracha expressed surprise on behalf of the business community over the government’s decision to raise gas prices for industries.

He emphasized that the increase in gas prices would escalate production costs, making it difficult to fulfil export orders. Instead of boosting exports, this decision will lead to a decline. Additionally, the rise in petroleum product prices will further fuel inflation.

Amaan Pracha also pointed out that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has already failed to meet its tax collection targets. With the increase in gas prices, industries will face more challenges, and the government will not be able to achieve its revenue collection goals.

He urged the government to reduce gas and petroleum prices in order to lower production costs, so exports can grow and the country can earn valuable foreign exchange.

FPCCI oil price gas tariffs Gas tariffs & oil prices Amaan Pracha

