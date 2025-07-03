AIRLINK 152.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.15%)
Import of 500,000 MT of sugar allowed

Recorder Report Published 03 Jul, 2025 02:51am

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Wednesday, chaired a meeting of the committee to review the domestic sugar situation and its import.

After detailed deliberations, the committee granted permission for the import of 500,000 metric tonnes of sugar by the private sector, in order to ensure adequate supply and price stability in the domestic market.

The DPM/FM emphasised the importance of timely imports and directed all relevant stakeholders to ensure swift and effective implementation of the committee’s decision.

The meeting was attended by SAPM Tariq Bajwa; secretaries of Industries and Food; as well as senior officials from the federal and all provincial governments.

