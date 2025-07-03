AIRLINK 152.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.15%)
Jul 03, 2025
Pakistan Print 2025-07-03

Training and maintenance: South African Air Force seeks assistance from PAF

Nuzhat Nazar Published 03 Jul, 2025 02:51am

ISLAMABAD: The South African Air Force has sought assistance from the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in overhauling its training regime and maintaining its C-130 aircraft fleet aiming at strengthening bilateral military cooperation.

The proposal was made during a high-level meeting between Lieutenant General Wiseman Simo Mbambo, Chief of the South African Air Force, and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, at Air Headquarters, Islamabad.

According to the ISPR, Lt Gen Mbambo was presented with a Guard of Honour on arrival, by a smartly turned-out contingent of the PAF, symbolising the warm diplomatic and defence ties between the two countries.

During the meeting, the two Air Chiefs held wide-ranging discussions on enhancing cooperation in aviation training, operational readiness, and technical collaboration. Air Chief Marshal Sidhu highlighted the shared values and mutual aspirations that form the basis of the long-standing friendship between Pakistan and South Africa. He reaffirmed PAF’s commitment to supporting the South African Air Force through tailored training programs and comprehensive capacity-building initiatives.

Lt Gen Mbambo praised the PAF’s robust operational preparedness, its multi-domain warfare capabilities, and its success in maintaining a credible deterrence posture. Recognising Pakistan’s proven expertise in aviation training and defence production, the South African Air Force Chief expressed strong interest in institutionalising the relationship between the two air forces.

A key focus of the discussions was the revamping of the South African Air Force’s training framework. Lt Gen Mbambo formally requested PAF’s support in designing a modern, academy-level training system to better equip future South African airmen. He also conveyed his desire for SAAF officers to participate as observers in PAF’s major operational exercises, aiming to benefit from Pakistan’s combat training experience.

Acknowledging the cost-effective and technically proficient capabilities of PAF’s engineering infrastructure, the visiting dignitary also expressed the intent to explore maintenance and inspection of South Africa’s C-130 transport aircraft fleet in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PAF Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu South African Air Force

