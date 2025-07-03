AIRLINK 152.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.15%)
BOP 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.68%)
CNERGY 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
CPHL 92.60 Increased By ▲ 6.93 (8.09%)
FCCL 46.01 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.68%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.9%)
FLYNG 56.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.77%)
HUBC 138.69 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.58%)
HUMNL 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
KEL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.16%)
KOSM 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.76%)
MLCF 83.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.64%)
OGDC 222.25 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.31%)
PACE 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 41.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
PIAHCLA 21.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.7%)
PIBTL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.39%)
PPL 170.90 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.61%)
PRL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.5%)
PTC 24.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.35%)
SEARL 98.01 Increased By ▲ 8.91 (10%)
SSGC 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.27%)
SYM 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.67%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.91%)
TPLP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
TRG 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1%)
WAVESAPP 9.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.23%)
YOUW 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.71%)
BR100 13,291 Increased By 222.3 (1.7%)
BR30 38,865 Increased By 318.8 (0.83%)
KSE100 130,344 Increased By 2144.6 (1.67%)
KSE30 39,908 Increased By 803.3 (2.05%)
Jul 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-03

Manufacturing cools as HBL PMI hits 10-month low of 50.5 in June

Press Release Published 03 Jul, 2025 02:51am

KARACHI: Pakistan’s manufacturing sector showed signs of cooling as the HBL Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) slipped to a 10-month low of 50.5 in June, down from 51.1 in the previous month.

While the reading remained above the no-change threshold of 50 for the 14th consecutive month, it signalled a notable slowdown in momentum due to weakness in new order volumes. This was the first instance of consecutive new order contractions. To align with softer production needs, firms proactively reduced both employment levels and input procurement. Despite the slowdown, there were encouraging developments on the export front.

Commenting on the report, Humaira Qamar, Head Equities & Research – HBL said, “After hitting a 10-month low last month as per the Central Bank, exports showed signs of revival. New export orders rose for the first time in three months, with manufacturers attributing the rebound to improved quality standards.” Manufacturers also reported greater control over outstanding workloads. Work Backlogs declined for the sixth straight month, underlining the ongoing softness in demand.

Looking ahead, optimism remains cautiously intact, as the Future Output Index continued to trend well above neutral, pointing to expectations of stronger activity in the year ahead. However, sentiment dipped for a second month in a row, weighed down by concerns over increasing taxation and geopolitical uncertainty. Qamar pointed out that the current PMI levels suggest a slower pace of GDP growth than PBS estimates. She further stated, “We believe the current PMI readings imply a GDP growth rate lower than the provisionally estimated 2.7% for FY25, seeing potential for downward revisions. Furthermore, the Ministry of Finance’s 4.2% GDP growth assumption in formulating the FY26 budget appears optimistic in our view, raising the risk of revenue underperformance.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

HBL PMI HBL Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index

Comments

200 characters

Manufacturing cools as HBL PMI hits 10-month low of 50.5 in June

PM hails increase in tax revenues

Crypto mining, other sectors: IMF rejects subsidised power tariffs proposal

Remittances: govt set to withdraw some incentives

Seniority of IHC judges: Justice Mansoor expresses reservation over presidential notification

PM to attend ECO Summit in Baku today

Aurangzeb for global development cooperation revitalisation

Nepra rejects govt plea to apply revised SoT to KE

ECP distributes reserved seats: PML-N’s strength gets massive boost in NA, Punjab PA

IBF hosts panel discussion: Aurangzeb underscores criticality of SMEs to Pakistan’s economy

Ruling coalition given two-thirds majority as ECP notifies reserved seats

Read more stories