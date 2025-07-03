Support price for wheat: LHC reserves verdict on KBP’s plea

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday reserved its verdict in a petition filed by the Kissan Board Pakistan (KBP) against delay in fixing a support price for wheat.

Earlier, the KBP president’s counsel pleaded that the government had yet to announce a minimum support price for wheat, causing significant financial hardship for farmers. The petitioner’s counsel argued that nearly 70 per cent of the country’s population was directly or indirectly dependent on agriculture, making its development vital for national food security. He stated that last year, the government procured wheat at Rs 4000 per 40 kg from select regions. However, this year, due to a delay in policy announcement, wheat was sold in the market at Rs 2200 per 40 kg which was far below production cost.

The counsel said the inefficiency of the government caused financial losses to farmers.

The counsel argued that the delay effectively left the farmers at the mercy of private flour mill owners which could lead to exploitation and economic crisis for the agricultural community.

He further contended that by not fixing the price, the government failed in its duty to protect the interests of farmers who are already burdened by rising costs and uncertain market conditions.

