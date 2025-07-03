AIRLINK 151.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.21%)
Govt committed to turning Pakistan into a $1trn economy by 2035: minister

Naveed Butt Published July 3, 2025 Updated July 3, 2025 10:43am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said that the government is committed to achieve the goal of transforming Pakistan into a $1 trillion economy by 2035.

“Pakistan’s economic indicators are once again showing signs of recovery and the government’s commitment to achieving the goal of transforming Pakistan into a $1 trillion economy by 2035. The policy and planning processes must now rely heavily on disaggregated and credible data. Data is fuel for audience-based decision making to address issues such as energy, export, food security, and employment. Data is the key to identifying underserved regions and guiding youth employment and skills development initiatives. This data-centric approach is critical to achieving the ambitious goal of transforming Pakistan into a $1 trillion economy by 2035. This shift as moving towards scientific and precision planning, ensuring ultimate transparency and accountability,” the minister expressed these views during his visit to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS)’s office on Wednesday.

State of the economy

A comprehensive presentation on dynamic data was given to the minister during his visit. The presentation highlighted the immense potential of this data for effective and efficient planning, implementation, and monitoring of development and economic growth interventions under the Uraan Pakistan initiative.

During his visit, the minister also toured the state-of-the-art URAAN Pakistan Data Centre, which stands as a cornerstone for modern governance.

