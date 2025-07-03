AIRLINK 152.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.15%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-03

PYMA rejects inclusion of Articles 37-A, 37-B in ST Act

Recorder Report Published 03 Jul, 2025 02:51am

KARACHI: The Pakistan Yarn Merchants Association (PYMA) has categorically rejected the inclusion of Articles 37-A and 37-B in the Sales Tax Act under the recent Finance Bill.

In an appeal to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, and FBR Chairman Rashid Mehmood Langrial, PYMA has urged the immediate withdrawal of these controversial provisions, which have sparked serious concern across the business community. PYMA Chairman Muhammad Saqib Goodluck criticized the new measures, stating that they represent “BLACK LAWS” that will lead to harassment and undue pressure on legitimate businesses. He emphasized that empowering FBR officials with excessive authority through these articles is unjust and hostile to business interests. “If the government truly wants to enhance tax revenues, it should foster a supportive environment that encourages business growth, not one that breeds fear and mistrust,” Saqib Goodluck said. “Thriving businesses contribute more to the national exchequer. But policies that stifle entrepreneurship will only shrink the tax base and hurt the economy.”

