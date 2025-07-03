AIRLINK 152.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.15%)
BOP 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.68%)
CNERGY 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
CPHL 92.60 Increased By ▲ 6.93 (8.09%)
FCCL 46.01 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.68%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.9%)
FLYNG 56.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.77%)
HUBC 138.69 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.58%)
HUMNL 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
KEL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.16%)
KOSM 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.76%)
MLCF 83.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.64%)
OGDC 222.25 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.31%)
PACE 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 41.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
PIAHCLA 21.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.7%)
PIBTL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.39%)
PPL 170.90 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.61%)
PRL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.5%)
PTC 24.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.35%)
SEARL 98.01 Increased By ▲ 8.91 (10%)
SSGC 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.27%)
SYM 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.67%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.91%)
TPLP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
TRG 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1%)
WAVESAPP 9.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.23%)
YOUW 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.71%)
BR100 13,291 Increased By 222.3 (1.7%)
BR30 38,865 Increased By 318.8 (0.83%)
KSE100 130,344 Increased By 2144.6 (1.67%)
KSE30 39,908 Increased By 803.3 (2.05%)
Jul 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-03

VIS upgrades entity ratings of Faysal Bank Ltd

Recorder Report Published 03 Jul, 2025 02:51am

KARACHI: VIS Credit Rating Company Limited (VIS) has upgraded entity ratings of Faysal Bank Limited (‘FABL’ or the ‘Bank’) to ‘AA+/A1+’ (Double APlus/A One Plus) from ‘AA/A1+’ (Double A/A One Plus).

Medium to long-term rating of ‘AA+’ indicates high credit quality; protection factors are strong. Risk is modest but may vary slightly from time to time because of economic conditions. Short-term rating of ‘A1+’indicates the strongest likelihood of timely repayment of short-term obligations with outstanding liquidity factors. The outlook on the assigned ratings is ‘Stable.’ Previous rating action was announced on June 28, 2024.

The assigned ratings to FABL reflect a sound financial profile, underpinned by FABL’s strong trajectory in Islamic banking after successful transformation into a full-fledged Islamic bank. Moreover, digital transformation, asset quality, and prudent financial management have supported the upgrade.

The Bank, along with its subsidiaries, is recognized as a leader in Shari’ah compliance, holding a Shari’ah Compliance and Fiduciary Rating of ‘SCFR(PK) 1’ on the national scale from the Islamic International Rating Agency(IIRA)—indicating no material deviations from the national regulatory framework for Shari’ah-compliant finance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Faysal Bank Limited VIS VIS Credit Rating Company Limited

Comments

200 characters

VIS upgrades entity ratings of Faysal Bank Ltd

PM hails increase in tax revenues

Crypto mining, other sectors: IMF rejects subsidised power tariffs proposal

Remittances: govt set to withdraw some incentives

Seniority of IHC judges: Justice Mansoor expresses reservation over presidential notification

PM to attend ECO Summit in Baku today

Aurangzeb for global development cooperation revitalisation

Nepra rejects govt plea to apply revised SoT to KE

ECP distributes reserved seats: PML-N’s strength gets massive boost in NA, Punjab PA

IBF hosts panel discussion: Aurangzeb underscores criticality of SMEs to Pakistan’s economy

Ruling coalition given two-thirds majority as ECP notifies reserved seats

Read more stories