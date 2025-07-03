AIRLINK 152.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.15%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-03

Sindh govt’s budget represents vision to improve public life: Sharjeel

INP Published 03 Jul, 2025 02:51am

KARACHI: Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that the Sindh government’s development budget is not just about the allocation of funds but represents a vision to improve public life.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, the minister said that the development budget is a continuation of the people-friendly policies of the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP), and the vision of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and President Asif Ali Zardari. By presenting a development budget of one trillion rupees, the provincial government has proven that it believes in practical actions, not just promises.

He added that this budget reflects a vision to improve the quality of life for the public.

The Sindh government has allocated development packages of seven billion rupees each for the divisional headquarters of Hyderabad and Benazirabad to ensure the provision of basic facilities to citizens.

The senior minister highlighted that the construction of the Korangi Causeway and the expansion of Shahrah-e-Bhutto are among his top priorities, stating that these projects are crucial for reducing traffic congestion and improving urban mobility.

Sharjeel Memon further said that five MGD (Million Gallons per Day) desalination plants in Karachi will be completed soon, which will help address the city’s water crisis.

