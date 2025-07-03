AC among 5 martyred in Bajaur explosion

PESHAWAR: At least five people including an Assistant Commissioner (AC) died and 11 others injured as an official vehicle was targeted in tribal district Bajaur Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday.

District Police Officer (DPO) Bajaur Waqas Rafique has said that five people, including two policemen and a civilian, were killed in an explosion targeting the vehicle on Nawagai Road in Khar tehsil’s Sadiqabad area.

The deceased include Nawagai Assistant Commissioner (AC) Faisal Ismail, Tehsildar Abdul Wakil, Subedar Noor Hakim, and police constable Rashid, according to the DPO.

“The blast was so intense that the vehicle targeted was completely destroyed,” he said, adding that 11 people were injured in the blast and immediately transported to Khar District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for treatment.

DPO Rafique said security was heightened in the area and relief activities were underway.

Advisor on Health to KP government Ihtisham Ali contacted Khar DHQ’s district health officer and the medical superintendent to enquire about the well-being of those injured in the attack.

After the incident an emergency was declared in Bajaur hospitals and health department for provision of best treatment facilities to the victims.

The Advisor strongly condemned the blast and expressed grief over the demise of AC Ismail and others in the incident. He assured the public that medical assistance would be provided to the injured.

KP Inspector General of Police (IG) Zulfiqar Hameed sought a report on the blast from the Malakand regional police officer (RPO).

He also ordered to speed up intelligence-based operations against TTP and directed the Counter-Terrorism Department’s additional inspector general of police to send a special team to Bajaur.

“A special branch is obtaining intelligence related to the incident,” Hameed said, adding that according to initial information, the TTP targeted the assistant commissioner’s vehicle.

Hameed said that teams were formed “to arrest the elements involved in the incident while all necessary evidence is being collected from the spot”, adding that bomb disposal teams were present on site.

Those elements disturbing the country and province’s peace will be strictly dealt with, the KP police chief said.

KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has ordered an inquiry into the incident and directed that medical facilities be provided to the injured.

A KP government spokesperson Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif in a statement, strongly condemned the incident and said the loss of lives was regrettable.

“Those who are hostile elements to the country will not be allowed to succeed in their nefarious purposes and will be brought to justice.”

KP Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah also condemned the incident. He directed the district administration and health department to remain on full alert, provide immediate medical assistance to the injured and utilise all available resources to deal with the emergency situation.

President Asif Ali Zardari has also strongly condemned the bomb blast and expressed his grief over the deaths.

The president also extended his condolences and sympathies to the victims’ families and offered prayers for the deceased.

“Terrorists are the enemies of humanity who target people,” Zardari asserted, reiterating Pakistan’s resolve to take “all possible measures to complete [the] eradication of the scourge of terrorism”.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has also strongly condemned the attack.

In a statement shared on social media website X, the PPP chairman has said that deeply saddened by the martyrdom of Nawagai assistant commissioner, tehsildar and other officials in this blast.

“Terrorists are staunch enemies of the nation and country [and] do not want peace and tranquillity.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025