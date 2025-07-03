Restoration of reserved seats: PML-N emerges in Punjab PA as largest party

LAHORE: PML-N emerges as largest party in Punjab Assembly after restoration of reserved seats.

According to the details after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ruling, the PML-N’s total membership in the Punjab Assembly has increased from 206 to 229. The party’s representation on women’s reserved seats rose from 36 to 57, while its minority seat members grew from 5 to 7.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) also saw an increase in its numbers, with its total membership rising from 14 to 16 after gaining one additional minority seat and one women’s reserved seat. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) secured an additional women’s seat, increasing its tally from 2 to 3, bringing its total membership to 11.

The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) also gained an extra women’s seat, raising its total members from 6 to 7. On the other hand, the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) retains 76 members in the Punjab Assembly, while the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has 27 lawmakers. The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) each hold one seat.

Currently, the 371-member Punjab Assembly has 369 members present. One independent member has yet to take the oath, while a by-election for one seat remains pending.

The ECP’s recent decision has reshaped the political dynamics of the Punjab Assembly, with the PML-N now holding a clear numerical majority in the house.

