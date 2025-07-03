Rs57.9bn easy loans disbursed ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ programme moving towards completion

LAHORE: As per vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ project is swiftly moving towards successful completion and an important milestone has been achieved in the history of Punjab.

According to the announcement of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the target of attaining more than 50,000 houses has been achieved in June under this project. For the first time in the history of Punjab, a national record of constructing more than 50,000 houses in a span of few months has been set.

By June 2025, more than 51,911 loans have been issued for building houses under the ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ project. Under this project, easy loans worth Rs 57.9 billion have been given in a short period of time. Under this project, the construction of 5,293 houses has been completed which have been inhabited by the residents, while the construction process of 41,324 houses is underway rapidly.

The residents have termed the ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ project as a great blessing. For the first time, applicants have been given the unique facility of applying for loans online from their homes under the ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ project. Loans are being issued without visiting offices for the above said project.

The Chief Minister said, “Issuing loans for building houses without any recommendation is an exemplary precedent in the history of Punjab and Pakistan. The aim behind launching ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ project is to create ease and convenience for the people.”

She affirmed, “Every applicant under the ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ project is getting loans regardless of any political affiliation. We have set a unique record in the history of building houses for the people; we will break our own records as well.”

She highlighted, “Quaid PML-N Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s vision of rendering public service has become a reality in the ‘Apni Chhat, Apni Ghar’ project. People raised false slogans, but we are constructing houses for the well-being of people across Punjab.”

