AIRLINK 152.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.15%)
BOP 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.68%)
CNERGY 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
CPHL 92.60 Increased By ▲ 6.93 (8.09%)
FCCL 46.01 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.68%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.9%)
FLYNG 56.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.77%)
HUBC 138.69 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.58%)
HUMNL 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
KEL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.16%)
KOSM 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.76%)
MLCF 83.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.64%)
OGDC 222.25 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.31%)
PACE 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 41.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
PIAHCLA 21.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.7%)
PIBTL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.39%)
PPL 170.90 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.61%)
PRL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.5%)
PTC 24.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.35%)
SEARL 98.01 Increased By ▲ 8.91 (10%)
SSGC 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.27%)
SYM 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.67%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.91%)
TPLP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
TRG 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1%)
WAVESAPP 9.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.23%)
YOUW 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.71%)
BR100 13,291 Increased By 222.3 (1.7%)
BR30 38,865 Increased By 318.8 (0.83%)
KSE100 130,344 Increased By 2144.6 (1.67%)
KSE30 39,908 Increased By 803.3 (2.05%)
Jul 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-03

Rights’ violations: PTI finalises post-Ashura protest plan

Recorder Report Published 03 Jul, 2025 02:51am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab has begun finalising its protest strategy in the light of directives issued by PTI’s Patron-in-Chief Imran Khan, which is expected to be launched after Ashura “to resist the ongoing human rights violations in the country and to restore constitutional and legal order”.

According to the PTI Punjab, meetings are underway across different regions of the party under the supervision of Chief Organiser Punjab Aliya Hamza. Regional leadership is being consulted, and practical, on-the-ground strategies are being devised. To mobilise party workers, organisational office-bearers at the district, tehsil, and regional levels have been assigned responsibilities.

“In the face of this oppression and injustice, protest is now our only remaining option. The inhumane treatment and cruelty being inflicted upon PTI founder Imran Khan is condemnable and intolerable; detaining a political leader under such severe restrictions and in clear violation of human rights is the worst form of state oppression and political revenge,” it added.

According to the party, Khan is kept confined for 22 hours a day in a small, dark cell with no sunlight or fresh air. This is not merely imprisonment, but it is systematic mental and physical torture. As a result of this inhumane treatment, he is rapidly losing weight, and his health is deteriorating. Yet the extent of state oppression is such that he is not even allowed to meet his physician. To make matters worse, Khan has been completely isolated from his family, legal team, and party leadership. This represents a grim image of authoritarianism in Pakistan.

“This treatment of Pakistan’s greatest national hero is not only a clear violation of the Constitution of Pakistan and the Pakistan Prison Rules 1978 but also of the United Nations’ Nelson Mandela Rules. According to these regulations, every prisoner has an inalienable right to natural light and air, a balanced diet, daily exercise and walking, regular medical checkups, and meetings with family, lawyers, and associates. If a globally renowned leader, a former Prime Minister, and a national hero can be deprived of these basic rights, it raises a painful question for the entire world: is Pakistan truly a democracy or has it become a political torture chamber,” it said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PTI Imran Khan Ashura

Comments

200 characters

Rights’ violations: PTI finalises post-Ashura protest plan

PM hails increase in tax revenues

Crypto mining, other sectors: IMF rejects subsidised power tariffs proposal

Remittances: govt set to withdraw some incentives

Seniority of IHC judges: Justice Mansoor expresses reservation over presidential notification

PM to attend ECO Summit in Baku today

Aurangzeb for global development cooperation revitalisation

Nepra rejects govt plea to apply revised SoT to KE

ECP distributes reserved seats: PML-N’s strength gets massive boost in NA, Punjab PA

IBF hosts panel discussion: Aurangzeb underscores criticality of SMEs to Pakistan’s economy

Ruling coalition given two-thirds majority as ECP notifies reserved seats

Read more stories