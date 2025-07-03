HBL-PSL management, stakeholders discuss next event

LAHORE: The management of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) led by Chief Executive Officer, Salman Naseer held workshops with all stakeholders of HBL-PSL including representatives of franchises, title sponsor, media rights partners and commercial partners on Wednesday at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

During the meeting, the PSL management presented data and analytics reflecting the league’s growth over the past 10 years. A statistical comparison between the ninth and tenth editions of the league was also shared.

The 10th edition of the HBL-PSL also known as HBL-PSL-X was played from 11th April to 25th May with four cities –Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi hosting a total of 34 matches. The final of the marquee event was played before a packed Gaddafi Stadium between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators, with the former winning the tournament for the third time in past

four years.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said, “The Pakistan Super league has not only grown into a premier cricketing brand but has also served as a symbol of resilience, hope and unity during challenging times. From navigating difficult circumstances to bringing international stars to our home grounds, the PSL has remained steadfast in delivering quality cricket and unforgettable moments for millions of fans across the globe. This journey, filled with passion, drama and thrilling performances, truly belongs to our people.”

Naqvi said, “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our franchise owners, HBL – our title sponsor and long-term partner, players, broadcasters, commercial partners, security agencies and of course, our passionate fans. Without their unwavering support and belief, this success would not have been possible. As we look to the future, the PCB remains committed to strengthening and evolving the league further. We envision an even more competitive, inclusive and globally engaging tournament that continues to bring joy to cricket fans and honour to Pakistan.”

HBL-PSL Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer said, “The Pakistan Super League has come a long way since its inception. Marking a decade of cricketing excellence, the 10th edition of the HBL-PSL was more than just a milestone – it was a celebration of passion, resilience and unity. HBL-PSL- X shattered numerous records, from viewership to fan engagement, reaffirming the league’s place as a powerhouse in the world of sports.”

He said, “The substantial growth in digital engagement, particularly the 647 per cent surge in live streaming, is a testament to the league’s increasing popularity among cricket fans. We are proud to present these figures to our long-standing partners, whose continued support has been instrumental in shaping the PSL into one of the most celebrated T20 leagues worldwide. These numbers reflect the trust of our fans and the relentless efforts of everyone involved in the league’s success.”

He said, “The diverse and widespread viewership, both in urban and rural areas, shows that the PSL has become a household name across the country. With 3.4 billion live streaming views and a strong digital following of 22 million, the league continues to set new benchmarks in Pakistan’s sporting landscape. PSL is not just a tournament; it’s a movement that unites fans across the globe. As we look ahead towards the next decade, we cannot wait to unravel new stories and thrilling experiences for the fans. Exciting times ahead!”

