Taxation steps: Opposition slams federal, Punjab govts

LAHORE: Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmad Bhachar castigated the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) governments in the centre and Punjab for burdening the people with more taxes and politicising the Swat incident.

While addressing a press conference on Wednesday, he said at midnight, the federal government raised petrol and diesel prices; it was an irony that petroleum prices are decreasing worldwide, and in Pakistan, it is the opposite. He pointed out that a tax of over Rs 100 per litre has been imposed on the common man, adding that the increase in petrol and diesel prices will heavily impact the farmers and the common man.

“Just a few days ago, the budget was presented, and the government claimed that the public would receive relief; instead, taxes were imposed on petrol. Moreover, no relief was given to the farmers,” he said.

He accused Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz of falsely claiming that the Punjab budget was tax-free; in reality, she imposed a tax even on small two-marla houses. The opposition leader also castigated the Punjab government for politicising the Swat incident, which he considers a tragic event. Instead of focusing on others, they should reflect on their actions. The deaths of 23 children in Pakpattan due to a lack of oxygen and the 20 children who died during delivery within a week also deserve attention, and those responsible should be held accountable,” he said, adding that there was widespread regret over the Swat incident.

He pointed out that in Punjab, 1,132 health centres were being shut down, impacting 130,000 employees, many of whom have served for 20 years; they deserve an explanation for why these employees were losing their jobs. “Notably, no statement has been issued by the honourable lady regarding the deaths,” he added.

“In a cunning move, Maryam renamed the Jinnah Institute of Cardiology after herself, but now it was being claimed that the notification was fake. This family seems to have a penchant for naming every hospital, school, and road after themselves,” he added.

On the suspension of their provincial legislators, Bhachar claimed that they were suspended so that the government could pass its bills. “The authority to requisition was taken away from us. We believe this Assembly is unnecessary; we have already referred to it as a fake assembly. Our leader expressed appreciation for the members of the Punjab Assembly who refused to bow down to figures like Maryam Nawaz and staged a vigorous protest,” he added.

