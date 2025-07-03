Zero tolerance for hate speech, incitement on social media: Azma

LAHORE: Information Minister Punjab Azma Bokhari has said that there is zero tolerance for hate speech and incitement on social media, and the Punjab government is strictly implementing this policy with 24/7 monitoring in place.

She said this during her visit Toba Tek Singh to review security, law and order, and the facilities being provided to mourners during the holy month of Muharram.

During her visit, the minister chaired a high-level meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s office, which was attended by Commissioner Faisalabad Maryam Khan, RPO Zeeshan Asghar, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Naeem Sindhu, DPO Ibadat Nisar, elected representatives, and senior PML-N leaders including Ayub Khan Gadhi, Qadeer Awan, Raheel Anwar, Haris Amjad, and Uqbah Warraich.

The Deputy Commissioner and DPO briefed the Minister in detail about the arrangements made for Muharram, including security, sanitation, lighting, medical services, and public facilities.

Azma Bokhari expressed satisfaction over the preparations and said that the Punjab Government is taking all possible and effective measures to ensure complete protection and support for mourners.

Later, the minister visited the central Imambargah, the traditional procession routes, and the central control room. Using CCTV monitoring, she reviewed security deployment, cleanliness, lighting arrangements, and availability of water stations. She also inspected facilities accompanying the processions such as Rescue 1122 units, mobile field hospitals, on-wheels clinics, and water sprinkling services.

Azma Bokhari said that Muharram teaches the values of patience, sacrifice, unity, and tolerance, and in today’s global context, this message holds even greater significance.

She praised the spirit of inter-sect harmony and religious tolerance witnessed in Toba Tek Singh, adding that clerics should use their platforms to guide the public on the positive use of social media to promote peace, tolerance, and unity in society.

In conclusion, Azma Bokhari appreciated the efforts of the district administration, law enforcement agencies, municipal departments, and all relevant stakeholders for their coordinated and committed work.

The organisers of the religious processions also thanked Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Provincial Minister Azma Bokhari for the excellent arrangements.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025